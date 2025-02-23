What We Know About Alina Habba's Relationship With Margo Martin

Throughout Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign and into his second administration, it was hard not to notice the budding friendship between Alina Habba and Margo Martin. Both women emerged as key figures in Trump's inner circle, frequently appearing alongside him at rallies, court hearings, and — in typical Trump fashion — big, expensive(ly tacky)-looking celebrations. Their unwavering loyalty to Trump and their shared presence in his most high-profile moments have made them out to be integral parts of the MAGA movement — and, from the looks of it, they seem to think they're in the VIP section of it.

Habba and Martin were often seen together during the campaign (especially on Instagram), united as vocal defenders of Trump in both legal and media battles. Habba, in her role as an attorney, spends her days arguing in Trump's defense — always ready to fire off another aggrandizing statement to the judiciary and the media about her boss's supposed innocence. Martin, as Deputy Communications Chief, works to ensure Trump's messaging hits the mark across the echo chamber of his favorite conservative platforms (like Truth Social and Fox News, among others). Their friendship appears to have formed out of their shared mission: shielding Trump from his legal and political adversaries (of which there are many) while maintaining an image of smug self-satisfaction.

