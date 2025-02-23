What We Know About Alina Habba's Relationship With Margo Martin
Throughout Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign and into his second administration, it was hard not to notice the budding friendship between Alina Habba and Margo Martin. Both women emerged as key figures in Trump's inner circle, frequently appearing alongside him at rallies, court hearings, and — in typical Trump fashion — big, expensive(ly tacky)-looking celebrations. Their unwavering loyalty to Trump and their shared presence in his most high-profile moments have made them out to be integral parts of the MAGA movement — and, from the looks of it, they seem to think they're in the VIP section of it.
Habba and Martin were often seen together during the campaign (especially on Instagram), united as vocal defenders of Trump in both legal and media battles. Habba, in her role as an attorney, spends her days arguing in Trump's defense — always ready to fire off another aggrandizing statement to the judiciary and the media about her boss's supposed innocence. Martin, as Deputy Communications Chief, works to ensure Trump's messaging hits the mark across the echo chamber of his favorite conservative platforms (like Truth Social and Fox News, among others). Their friendship appears to have formed out of their shared mission: shielding Trump from his legal and political adversaries (of which there are many) while maintaining an image of smug self-satisfaction.
Alina Habba has been on Donald Trump's legal team since 2021
Alina Habba quickly rose through the ranks of Trump's loyalists, evolving from a relatively unknown lawyer to a central figure in his second administration. She was introduced to Trump at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club — because of course she was — and later became one of his most aggressive legal defenders. As a Managing Partner of Habba Madaio & Associates, she took on several of Trump's legal battles, including a lawsuit against The New York Times and representing him in the New York civil fraud case.
Habba's outspokenness and staunch loyalty earned her a spot as a counselor to the president, a role reminiscent of Kellyanne Conway's position in the first Trump administration (though with even less success in the courtroom). "The courts are not intended for performative litigation for purposes of fund-raising and political statements," one judge said (via The New York Times). Despite legal setbacks — including sanctions from a federal judge for a frivolous lawsuit against Hillary Clinton — Habba remained steadfast in her support of her boss. Her fiery public statements, such as accusing the judiciary of silencing Trump, positioned her as a MAGA favorite and a key player in shaping the administration's combative stance against perceived political persecution.
Margo Martin first served as the 45th president's press assistant before her 2024 promotion
All things considered, Alina Habba's a perfect friend for Margo Martin, Trump's influential yet enigmatic Deputy Communications Chief and another key figure within his administration. But, unlike Habba's legal background, Martin's career has been more directly tied to communications and media strategy (if one considers endlessly parroting Trump's tired talking points a "strategy").
She started as a press assistant in Trump's first administration and later worked for his Save America PAC. Her consistent presence at Trump's legal proceedings, including his high-profile hush money trial, signaled her deep entrenchment in his political and legal affairs — whenever there's an embarrassing moment to be spun, Martin's there taking notes.
Martin gained unexpected media attention when she was mistakenly identified as Melania Trump during a 2023 court appearance. (And she's just one of the women in Trump's inner circle who look like Melania!) Beyond her communications role, Martin has been involved in significant Trump-related controversies, including possessing audio recordings that revealed Trump's admission of retaining classified documents. Through it all, she's remained glued to Trump's side — just like Habba. Naturally, the two were bound to befriend one another eventually.
Alina Habba and Margo Martin are one small part of the the MAGA publicity campaign
Beyond their individual contributions to Trump's administration, Alina Habba and Margo Martin's friendship plays into the carefully curated image that the second Trump administration has projected: an exclusive, glamorous, and impenetrable club of loyalists living a life of luxury. Like the rest of the gang, the two women exude a sense of self-satisfaction, reinforcing the idea that they are not just staffers but key players in Trump's big political machine. Their public appearances — whether at Mar-a-Lago, outside a courthouse, or on Fox News primetime — are surrounded by the same aura of performative defiance and a puffed-up air of perceived superiority.
The optics of their relationship — polished, unwavering, and always in sync — mirror the larger MAGA movement's insistence on loyalty above all else. This portrayal serves a dual purpose: It reassures Trump's base that he is surrounded by devoted, competent allies who are "triggering the libs" who must view this camaraderie as an insufferable display of gloating. As Trump's administration moves forward, the public-facing friendship of Habba and Martin will likely remain emblematic of the administration's strategy: a tightly knit circle working tirelessly to play up the MAGA mission for the cameras.