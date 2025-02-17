Kimberly Guilfoyle's Presidents' Day Shoutout To Trump Isn't The Flex She Thinks It Is

Kimberly Guilfoyle's split from Donald Trump Jr. was confirmed months ago, but she's not out of the picture. On the contrary, the former Fox News host is working harder than ever to show she's still on Team Trump. Her Instagram feed is essentially a fan club as she cheers every move the president makes, from the confirmation of his new cabinet members to Donald Trump's recent trip to the Daytona 500 (without Melania). So it stands to reason Guilfoyle couldn't let the February 17, 2025, holiday pass without comment. For Presidents' Day, she gave not one, but three shoutouts to the commander-in-chief.

The first post was a photo of Guilfoyle smiling next to Trump. "Happy Presidents' Day to the greatest President of our lifetime — Donald J. Trump!" she enthused. "We are so fortunate to have him back, fighting for America, restoring our economy, and putting WE THE PEOPLE first! Let's keep WINNING!" Her second was a repost on her Instagram Story of the official White House holiday greeting, featuring side-by-side pictures of Trump's mug shot and presidential portrait. It included one of the POTUS's rather ominous quotes: "They're not after me, they're after you — I'm just standing in the way." Finally, Guilfoyle shared her belief that the Lord saved Trump from assassination in July 2024 so he could be re-elected. "God's hand was on our nation that day," she said. "Evil tried, but it failed."

Don Jr. also posted Presidents' Day greetings, but they were, um, less heartfelt. The message on his Insta Stories was a photo of his father and First Lady Melania Trump, along with a sales pitch for Trump's coffee-table book "Save America." The volumes go for $99, or $999 for a signed copy. (Did we mention that Don Jr. is the co-founder of the publishing company?)