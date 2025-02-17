Kimberly Guilfoyle's Presidents' Day Shoutout To Trump Isn't The Flex She Thinks It Is
Kimberly Guilfoyle's split from Donald Trump Jr. was confirmed months ago, but she's not out of the picture. On the contrary, the former Fox News host is working harder than ever to show she's still on Team Trump. Her Instagram feed is essentially a fan club as she cheers every move the president makes, from the confirmation of his new cabinet members to Donald Trump's recent trip to the Daytona 500 (without Melania). So it stands to reason Guilfoyle couldn't let the February 17, 2025, holiday pass without comment. For Presidents' Day, she gave not one, but three shoutouts to the commander-in-chief.
The first post was a photo of Guilfoyle smiling next to Trump. "Happy Presidents' Day to the greatest President of our lifetime — Donald J. Trump!" she enthused. "We are so fortunate to have him back, fighting for America, restoring our economy, and putting WE THE PEOPLE first! Let's keep WINNING!" Her second was a repost on her Instagram Story of the official White House holiday greeting, featuring side-by-side pictures of Trump's mug shot and presidential portrait. It included one of the POTUS's rather ominous quotes: "They're not after me, they're after you — I'm just standing in the way." Finally, Guilfoyle shared her belief that the Lord saved Trump from assassination in July 2024 so he could be re-elected. "God's hand was on our nation that day," she said. "Evil tried, but it failed."
Don Jr. also posted Presidents' Day greetings, but they were, um, less heartfelt. The message on his Insta Stories was a photo of his father and First Lady Melania Trump, along with a sales pitch for Trump's coffee-table book "Save America." The volumes go for $99, or $999 for a signed copy. (Did we mention that Don Jr. is the co-founder of the publishing company?)
Guilfoyle's posts are more desperate than heartwarming
Let's give credit to Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. for keeping their split amicable à la Bennifer. The first son told Page Six after the breakup, "Kimberly and I will never stop caring for each other and will always keep a special bond." Similarly, if Guilfoyle is resentful of Don Jr.'s official new relationship with model Bettina Anderson, she's not blabbing about it to the tabloids. Her appointment as U.S. ambassador to Greece may have something to do with that; even so, she made the choice to keep the peace.
But Guilfoyle's continued gushing over her might-have-been father-in-law is starting to reek of desperation by now. Not even Trump's own adult children posted a daily countdown to his inauguration, as she did. And while family members such as Ivanka Trump, Lara Trump, Tiffany Trump, and Eric Trump have shared proud moments from the campaign trail and the swearing-in ceremony, they balance their posts with photos of family trips and personal projects, such as Lara's line of workout gear (although Lara showed her Trump fandom on Presidents' Day by reposting her workout line's holiday sale on her Instagram Story, with the apt coupon code "Trump47").
Guilfoyle's Instagram page is little more than reposts of MAGA messages from X (formerly Twitter) and pro-Trump newspaper headlines. Her concession to Valentine's Day was a repost of the White House's snarky poem: "Roses are red, violets are blue, come here illegally and we'll deport you." (The sentiment was not well received.) The former practicing attorney needs to reclaim the dignity she once had in the courtroom by giving up her role as Trump's biggest cheerleader. Perhaps Guilfoyle will have less time for social media when she begins her new career in Greece.