Trump's Solo Trip To Daytona 500 Proves How Far Melania Has Drifted In 5 Years

No one has ever used the words "fairy tale" to describe Donald and Melania Trump's marriage. It was the president's third trip down the aisle, and his history of infidelity hasn't earned him any Best Husband awards either. The rare moments of PDA between Donald and Melania often seem performative, and looking at lavish throwback photos of Melania in her wedding gown tends to inspire more pity than warm fuzzies. When the former model said "yes" to the real estate mogul, she probably expected to be a lady of leisure in Trump Tower for the rest of her days. Hosting Easter Egg rolls and designing the White House Christmas decorations most likely weren't on her bucket list (and we all know how Melania felt about decking the halls).

But the first lady's absence from major sporting events such as the Daytona 500 and Super Bowl LXI might paradoxically be a good sign. The Trumps don't seem overly concerned about the optics of their separate lives. Melania makes fleeting appearances at important political events and social occasions; the presidential inauguration; state dinners; holiday celebrations at Mar-a-Lago. She also gives occasional interviews and promotes merch; her memoir "Melania"; patriotic Christmas ornaments; NFT artwork of her eyes.

The rest of the time, she's free to live a quiet life and to support son Barron Trump as he enters young adulthood. In fact, Melania's pre-inaugural Fox News interview revealed her true loyalties — perhaps more bluntly than she intended: "My first priority is to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife," the former model confirmed. So let Barack and Michelle Obama share their loved-up Valentine's Day display. The Trumps give each other the freedom to pursue their own happiness — and there's nothing more American than that.

