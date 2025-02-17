Trump's Solo Trip To Daytona 500 Proves How Far Melania Has Drifted In 5 Years
Donald Trump has been a busy man since resuming office — all of the federal employees who just got their pink slips can surely attest to that. But on February 16, 2025, he gave his executive order-signing hand a rest long enough to attend the Daytona 500. The iconic NASCAR race is popular with right-leaning fans, and Trump played to them perfectly as he delivered a patriotic message. "From the roar of the engines on the track to the echo of 'The Star-Spangled Banner' soaring through the stands, the Daytona 500 is a timeless tribute to the speed, strength and unyielding spirit that make America great," the president enthused (via the Associated Press). Adding to the excitement, Trump also took to the field to shake hands with military guests before getting into his limo "The Beast" and doing a couple of laps around the track.
Joining Trump on the jaunt were several members of his cabinet, along with son Eric Trump, his wife Lara Trump, and their children, Luke and Carolina Trump. Little Carolina even joined her grandpa on the track for some cute photo ops. Notably absent was First Lady Melania Trump, which was in stark contrast to her appearance at the race in 2020. Naturally, this just another of the weird things about Donald and Melania Trump's relationship that everyone ignores. Essentially, to the outside world, the long married couple seems to spend more time apart than together.
Does Melania's absence spell trouble in paradise? Not necessarily
No one has ever used the words "fairy tale" to describe Donald and Melania Trump's marriage. It was the president's third trip down the aisle, and his history of infidelity hasn't earned him any Best Husband awards either. The rare moments of PDA between Donald and Melania often seem performative, and looking at lavish throwback photos of Melania in her wedding gown tends to inspire more pity than warm fuzzies. When the former model said "yes" to the real estate mogul, she probably expected to be a lady of leisure in Trump Tower for the rest of her days. Hosting Easter Egg rolls and designing the White House Christmas decorations most likely weren't on her bucket list (and we all know how Melania felt about decking the halls).
But the first lady's absence from major sporting events such as the Daytona 500 and Super Bowl LXI might paradoxically be a good sign. The Trumps don't seem overly concerned about the optics of their separate lives. Melania makes fleeting appearances at important political events and social occasions; the presidential inauguration; state dinners; holiday celebrations at Mar-a-Lago. She also gives occasional interviews and promotes merch; her memoir "Melania"; patriotic Christmas ornaments; NFT artwork of her eyes.
The rest of the time, she's free to live a quiet life and to support son Barron Trump as he enters young adulthood. In fact, Melania's pre-inaugural Fox News interview revealed her true loyalties — perhaps more bluntly than she intended: "My first priority is to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife," the former model confirmed. So let Barack and Michelle Obama share their loved-up Valentine's Day display. The Trumps give each other the freedom to pursue their own happiness — and there's nothing more American than that.