The Unhinged Way Chelsea Handler Ensured Her Ex Would Never Forget Her (& It Worked)
As petty as it is, sometimes you just need to win the breakup. And if you're someone who wants your ex to always remember what they missed out on, there are plenty of ways to make sure you're living in their head rent free, whether its rocking a super hot revenge dress like Taylor Swift, or carving your name into their leather seats like Carrie Underwood (N.B. Don't actually do that second one, by the way). But the way actor and comedian Chelsea Handler ensured that her former lover would never forget her wasn't just effective; it was downright good for the environment.
During an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in February 2025, Handler was asked about the most "unhinged" thing she's ever done during a breakup. The "Chelsea Lately" star revealed that she once bought more than 30 imported linden trees and planted them along both sides of her ex's driveway, knowing full well how beautiful they would look when the seasons changed. And, as Handler confirmed, "Every fall and every spring, I get a text from him saying, 'I can't believe I lost you. Do you want to come and see your trees?' And I say, I'm not interested.'"
Earlier in the conversation, the comedian openly acknowledged that she wanted her former partner to "really feel" the breakup — and if this account is true, it certainly seems like she succeeded. Though Handler didn't name the man in question during the podcast, sources told Page Six that she was referring to prominent hotel developer André Balazs.
Not all of Chelsea Handler's breakups were quite so spiteful
It's not hard to see why Chelsea Handler wanted to make her breakup from the nameless ex described in her "Call Her Daddy" appearance one to remember. During that very same interview, the comedian confessed, "We had a very toxic [relationship]," though she also wasn't entirely blameless since, "Like, I would look through his phone [...] he would be out 'til all hours, I would be paranoid about it. It was the worst version of me." Still, Handler's dating history has clearly taught her a lot, especially since not all of her high-profile breakups have been quite so acrimonious.
For instance, Handler's split from fellow comedian Jo Koy was full of love. Addressing their breakup in a 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the "Chelsea" host confirmed that they mutually agreed to part ways, and that there were absolutely no hard feelings between them. What's more, the whole experience sort of re-awoke something in her that had been dormant for a long time. "I had kind of lost my faith in men," Handler sadly disclosed. "And then, I got into a relationship and that faith was renewed, and it made me open-minded and open-hearted and I remain that way."
As a result, the comedian is "grateful for that time together. And I'm glad that we did that special together. That was a great experience." To that end, Handler isn't giving up on love, adding that she still believed the right person for her was out there somewhere.