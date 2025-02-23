Why Former Trump Ally Kayleigh McEnany Left CNN

On August 5, 2017, Kayleigh McEnany spectacularly announced she was leaving CNN, writing on X, formerly known as Twitter: "While I have enjoyed my time at CNN, I will be moving to a new role. Stay tuned next week!" But we didn't have to wait that long to find out the gig McEnany that added to her surprising resume. Just one day later, it became clear that she'd left her plushy role at the news network to support President Donald Trump when the political commentator popped up on his Facebook. In a news-style video entitled "Weekly Update," McEnany updated fans on Trump's coming and goings and repeatedly praised the controversial politician. But that was just the beginning.

On August 7, 2017, the Republican National Committee announced the former CNN host as its official TV and radio spokesperson. Then, in April 2020, McEnany's Trump ties grew even stronger when she became his White House press secretary. "It was an unforgettable moment," McEnany gushed in a 2023 interview with Fox Nation, of getting the exciting offer via phone call. "They say, 'This is President Trump [...] I take his call and he says, 'I have a question for you' and I said, 'What's that?' and he said, 'Will you be my White House press secretary?' To which I said, 'Absolutely!' without hesitation." But despite the conservative journalist being all in with the president, their relationship soon soured.

