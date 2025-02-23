Why Former Trump Ally Kayleigh McEnany Left CNN
On August 5, 2017, Kayleigh McEnany spectacularly announced she was leaving CNN, writing on X, formerly known as Twitter: "While I have enjoyed my time at CNN, I will be moving to a new role. Stay tuned next week!" But we didn't have to wait that long to find out the gig McEnany that added to her surprising resume. Just one day later, it became clear that she'd left her plushy role at the news network to support President Donald Trump when the political commentator popped up on his Facebook. In a news-style video entitled "Weekly Update," McEnany updated fans on Trump's coming and goings and repeatedly praised the controversial politician. But that was just the beginning.
On August 7, 2017, the Republican National Committee announced the former CNN host as its official TV and radio spokesperson. Then, in April 2020, McEnany's Trump ties grew even stronger when she became his White House press secretary. "It was an unforgettable moment," McEnany gushed in a 2023 interview with Fox Nation, of getting the exciting offer via phone call. "They say, 'This is President Trump [...] I take his call and he says, 'I have a question for you' and I said, 'What's that?' and he said, 'Will you be my White House press secretary?' To which I said, 'Absolutely!' without hesitation." But despite the conservative journalist being all in with the president, their relationship soon soured.
Donald Trump turned on Kayleigh McEnany following her White House press secretary gig
In March 2021, after Donald Trump lost his re-election bid to Joe Biden, Kayleigh McEnany landed a new TV gig on Fox News. And Team Trump swiftly turned on his former press secretary as a result. In testimony transcripts that were made public in 2022, the divisive politician's former communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin opined, while speaking to the House Select Committee, "Kayleigh is a liar and an opportunist," (via The Hill). The following year, despite McEnany ditching CNN to support Trump, he slammed her on Truth Social: "Kayleigh 'Milktoast' McEnany just gave out the wrong poll numbers on FoxNews [...] She knew the number was corrected upwards by the group that did the poll. The RINOS & Globalists can have her. FoxNews should only use REAL Stars!!!"
When the political commentator spoke about her former employer on Fox News in 2024, Trump clapped back again on Truth Social. "I don't need any advice from RINO Kayleigh McEnany on Fox. Just had a GIANT VICTORY over a badly failing candidate, 'Birdbrain,' and she's telling me what I can do better. Save your advice for Nikki!" he raged. The divisive politician appeared to be referring to Nikki Haley, who was a 2024 presidential election candidate hopeful at the time.
But despite Trump's harsh words and him publicly cutting ties with her, McEnany continued to blindly support him. In February 2025, she shared a Fox News segment on X in which the journalist praised Trump's Daytona 500 appearance. "Today, President [Trump] is back in the Oval Office with sky high approval ratings. What a remarkable turn of events!" she enthused, tagging the president. Kill 'em with kindness maybe?