Why Did Florida Georgia Line Break Up? Politics Might Have Played A Part

An unfortunate reality of the music industry is that not all bands or partnerships are built to last. Regardless of their popularity or commercial accomplishments, some groups simply cannot withstand personal differences and external factors to prolong their success beyond a certain point. Such was the case for country duo Florida Georgia Line who, despite regularly cranking out radio-friendly hits like "Cruise" and "This Is How We Roll" since 2010, ultimately fizzled out in 2022. While many bands fall apart due to factors like creative differences or even jealousy between bandmates, an untold truth regarding Florida Georgia Line's internal issues is that they might also have been more deeply rooted in politics.

Though super wealthy singer Brian Kelley's desire to go solo understandably had much to do with why they decided to break up, his equally rich longtime bandmate, Tyler Hubbard, acknowledged that their differing ideologies and other factors likely played major roles in the matter too. "I'd be naïve to say it had nothing to do with differences of opinion and difference of geographic location and nothing to do with social media, but the decision would have been the same, regardless," Hubbard admitted in a 2023 interview with Rolling Stone. Onlookers might have taken this notion to heart when Hubbard reportedly unfollowed Kelley's Instagram in 2020 in light of that year's presidential election.

