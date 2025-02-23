The Strangest Outfits Kristen Stewart Has Ever Worn
Kristen Stewart does not shy away from a bold fashion look. From walking the red carpet pantless to taking off her shoes and walking barefoot, her style choices always get people talking. While going against the grain fashion-wise is admirable, sometimes it can veer from bold to strange. That was certainly the case when Stewart chose a black bodysuit by Better for the red carpet premiere of her film "Love Lies Bleeding."
The high-waisted bodysuit, which Stewart paired with sheer black pantyhose, a black jacket, and black heels, left little to the imagination. Stewart's motivation for the look might have been to highlight her fit and toned body as a tribute to the film's storyline, which includes bodybuilding.
Whatever the reason, the outfit seemed more appropriate for a night out clubbing than the red carpet. Interestingly, once inside the premiere, Stewart threw on some casual pants and ditched the heels for white socks and sneakers. This suggested that perhaps the bodysuit was less about comfort and more about making a statement and shock value.
The time she wore underwear as outerwear
The "Love Lies Bleeding" press tour could have also been named the "Kristen Stewart goes pantless press tour." For whatever reason, the actor appeared deeply committed to the trend while promoting the film. For one of her press events, Stewart wore a pair of cream-colored knitted underwear with a matching cream-colored button-down shirt and dark brown-reddish heels. As always, Stewart's body looked amazing.
However, once again, her outfit gave the impression that she'd started getting dressed and either ran out of time or forgot to complete the look. Perhaps the strangest part of Stewart's look was the nude-colored pantyhose she chose to wear underneath. The tights were sheer right up to Stewart's upper thigh, where a lighter section made them visible, destroying the illusion that she was wearing only underwear. The seemingly wet hair also didn't help dispel the impression that Stewart simply rolled out of bed and walked out the door without bothering to get completely dressed.
The time she ditched the gown and opted for short shorts at the Oscars
In 2022, Kristen Stewart received her first Oscar nomination for best actress for her portrayal of Princess Diana in the film "Spencer." When most people think of the Oscars, particularly the Oscars red carpet, images of stars in stunning and dramatic gowns come to mind.
Not so much for Stewart, who went the unconventional route in a black pantsuit. The pantsuit itself might have been fine were it not for the fact that Stewart chose to pair her black tuxedo jacket with short shorts rather than full-length pants. Custom designed by Chanel, the look was completed with a white button-down shirt that Stewart left mostly unbuttoned so all eyes could be drawn to her large statement necklace.
Although it was hardly the worst outfit we've seen at the Oscars, Stewart's extra-short shorts definitely stuck out at the event. And the fact that she donned a gown a few hours later for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party made it seem like the shorts were just to grab attention on the red carpet.
The time she wore lingerie as outerwear on Late Night with Seth Meyers
For an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in 2024 to promote her film "Love Lies Bleeding," Kristen Stewart chose a black ensemble that displayed her lingerie. On its face, her outfit was a simple black miniskirt paired with a black leather blazer — except that Stewart wore only a lacy black bra under her open jacket and showed off her thigh-high pantyhose and garter belt combo.
It was as if Stewart could not decide if she wanted to go for a daytime or nighttime look and instead opted for a combo. Stewart completed her look with a pair of black Christian Louboutin heels. Interestingly, when she walked out for her sit-down interview with Meyers, Stewart had ditched the heels in favor of a more comfortable pair of white sneakers. It wasn't the first time that Stewart showed she perhaps isn't the biggest fan of heels and is happy to choose comfort over style.
In an awkward red carpet moment in 2018, Stewart famously ditched her heels and walked barefoot at the Cannes Film Festival. Many considered the move Stewart's way of protesting the festival's double standard of demanding women wear heels. Others saw it as a relatable moment from Stewart because what woman hasn't wanted a break from their heels? Whether it's to make a statement or experiment with styles, Stewart is one celebrity who always keeps us guessing with her fashion.