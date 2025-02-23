The Strangest Outfits Kristen Stewart Has Ever Worn

Kristen Stewart does not shy away from a bold fashion look. From walking the red carpet pantless to taking off her shoes and walking barefoot, her style choices always get people talking. While going against the grain fashion-wise is admirable, sometimes it can veer from bold to strange. That was certainly the case when Stewart chose a black bodysuit by Better for the red carpet premiere of her film "Love Lies Bleeding."

Emma Mcintyre/Getty

The high-waisted bodysuit, which Stewart paired with sheer black pantyhose, a black jacket, and black heels, left little to the imagination. Stewart's motivation for the look might have been to highlight her fit and toned body as a tribute to the film's storyline, which includes bodybuilding.

Whatever the reason, the outfit seemed more appropriate for a night out clubbing than the red carpet. Interestingly, once inside the premiere, Stewart threw on some casual pants and ditched the heels for white socks and sneakers. This suggested that perhaps the bodysuit was less about comfort and more about making a statement and shock value.