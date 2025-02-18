The Heartbreaking Way Elon Musk's Daughter Vivian Found Out About Multiple Half-Siblings
Elon Musk is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, President Trump's right hand man, and father of a dozen children — or so everyone thought, until Musk's latest baby mama revealed she gave birth to his 13th child five months ago. Conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair recently announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she had Musk's child. "I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause," she posted on the social media platform owned by Musk.
Since this disclosure, the internet has been buzzing with activity, but perhaps Vivian Jenna Wilson's response is the most interesting — and heartbreaking — of all. One of Musk's many children, Wilson, who is transgender, has a strained relationship with her father, to say the least. After the news dropped, Wilson took to TikTok to share her thoughts about her half-sibling.
Using a quote from the cartoon "Phineas and Ferb," Wilson admitted that she learned the news through Reddit, of all places. What's even more surprising is that this actually isn't the first time this has happened!? In another TikTok, Wilson shares how she learned about her half-brother, Techno Musk — whose mother is Grimes — through a subreddit about "RuPaul's Drag Race." She said in the video, "This is a real thing that actually happened to me, and if it sounds insane, it is."
Ashley St. Clair wrote an anti-trans children's book
Since Vivian Jenna Wilson found out about her half-brother's existence through social media instead of from Elon Musk or Ashley St. Clair, it seems safe to assume Wilson most likely won't have much of a connection with either St. Clair or her son. But to further the rift, St. Clair wrote an anti-transgender children's book in 2021 called, "Elephants Are Not Birds."
"I am going to have a little boy in November," St. Clair told the New York Post back when the book was published. "It's scary to think he could come home and say, 'My friends all identify as something else and that's how I feel' and have my son crying because he's not put on hormone replacement therapy."
Since Wilson is transgender and St. Clair's book is aggressively anti-transgender, it doesn't seem like these two women would mesh well around a dinner table. Wilson and Musk are already estranged, with Musk saying to Jordan Peterson in a Daily Wire interview that his child was "dead, killed by the woke mind virus." Wilson responded to her father's comments with an IDGAF TikTok, which about sums up their relationship.