The Heartbreaking Way Elon Musk's Daughter Vivian Found Out About Multiple Half-Siblings

Elon Musk is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, President Trump's right hand man, and father of a dozen children — or so everyone thought, until Musk's latest baby mama revealed she gave birth to his 13th child five months ago. Conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair recently announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she had Musk's child. "I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause," she posted on the social media platform owned by Musk.

Since this disclosure, the internet has been buzzing with activity, but perhaps Vivian Jenna Wilson's response is the most interesting — and heartbreaking — of all. One of Musk's many children, Wilson, who is transgender, has a strained relationship with her father, to say the least. After the news dropped, Wilson took to TikTok to share her thoughts about her half-sibling.

Using a quote from the cartoon "Phineas and Ferb," Wilson admitted that she learned the news through Reddit, of all places. What's even more surprising is that this actually isn't the first time this has happened!? In another TikTok, Wilson shares how she learned about her half-brother, Techno Musk — whose mother is Grimes — through a subreddit about "RuPaul's Drag Race." She said in the video, "This is a real thing that actually happened to me, and if it sounds insane, it is."

