Are HGTV's Erin Napier And Mallorie Rasberry Related? Inside Their Relationship
In the HGTV series "Home Town," entrepreneurs Ben and Erin Napier seek to revitalize their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi. While the HGTV stars haven't always been able to sidestep scandal, the Napiers tend to place strong family values at the center of their image. To that end, one of the major recurring players on "Home Town" is Mallorie Rasberry, a close friend of Erin's whom she has a sisterly bond with. But are the two actually related in any way?
Although Erin and Mallorie don't share any blood, the former college roommates are technically related by marriage. In addition to their HGTV show, Ben and Erin have run a well-known store in their hometown called the Laurel Mercantile Co. since 2016. They operate the establishment alongside Mallorie and her husband, Jim Rasberry (as well as a third married couple, Josh and Emily Nowell). According to the Laurel Mercantile website, Erin and Jim are first cousins, which would make Erin and Mallorie cousins-in-law.
The website further explains that Jim and Mallorie met at an art gallery that Erin had created while attending the University of Mississippi in Oxford. "We're excited and proud for our little city and, much like the two kids in Oxford that night, we hope that we are in the right place at the right time," Jim and Mallorie write in their official Laurel Mercantile bio. It's clear Erin and Mallorie are grateful to have found each other and built a lasting bond.
How does Mallorie Rasberry's life compare to Erin Napier's?
It's no secret that HGTV stars Ben and Erin Napier live rather lavishly — so much so that their attempts to paint their lifestyle as humble can come off as kind of cringe. Still, it makes one wonder if Erin's best friend and cousin-in-law, Mallorie Rasberry, shares her comfortable lifestyle. As part of a 2021 interview shared by Laurel Mercantile Co., Mallorie offered a look inside her and husband Jim Rasberry's Laurel, Mississippi home. On the surface, Mallorie seems to have more practical tastes than Erin.
"My style revolves around functionality and comfort," Mallorie said, adding, "I wanted the porch to be a space that's informal and comfortable, but dynamic for entertaining large groups. We have a big family and framily, and we love that our house has become a soft landing place and ground zero for functions." Mallorie also noted that while she and Jim touched up the exterior of the house when they bought it, they refused to change the color so as to leave the dwelling's 100-plus-year Laurel legacy intact.
In contrast, Erin likened her own house to a British vacation home during a 2025 interview with Southern Living. However, upon closer examination, it seems Mallorie and her husband share some of Erin's fancier tastes. For instance, Mallorie's home has a working elevator, not to mention a room dedicated to Jim's extensive bourbon collection. It seems the friends and cousins-in-law have a lot in common.