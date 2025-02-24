Are HGTV's Erin Napier And Mallorie Rasberry Related? Inside Their Relationship

In the HGTV series "Home Town," entrepreneurs Ben and Erin Napier seek to revitalize their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi. While the HGTV stars haven't always been able to sidestep scandal, the Napiers tend to place strong family values at the center of their image. To that end, one of the major recurring players on "Home Town" is Mallorie Rasberry, a close friend of Erin's whom she has a sisterly bond with. But are the two actually related in any way?

Although Erin and Mallorie don't share any blood, the former college roommates are technically related by marriage. In addition to their HGTV show, Ben and Erin have run a well-known store in their hometown called the Laurel Mercantile Co. since 2016. They operate the establishment alongside Mallorie and her husband, Jim Rasberry (as well as a third married couple, Josh and Emily Nowell). According to the Laurel Mercantile website, Erin and Jim are first cousins, which would make Erin and Mallorie cousins-in-law.

The website further explains that Jim and Mallorie met at an art gallery that Erin had created while attending the University of Mississippi in Oxford. "We're excited and proud for our little city and, much like the two kids in Oxford that night, we hope that we are in the right place at the right time," Jim and Mallorie write in their official Laurel Mercantile bio. It's clear Erin and Mallorie are grateful to have found each other and built a lasting bond.

