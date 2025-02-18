Vanessa Trump's Instagram Reboot Proves Who's The Rising Star Of The Family
Having a favorite child seems to be a Trump family tradition. So, it's really no surprise that Vanessa Trump seems to be making her feelings about her own kids clear on social media. Kai Trump has made it painfully obvious which of her famous parents she's closer to, courtesy of Instagram posts that shout out her mom but disregard her dad, Donald Trump Jr. And her mom is certainly returning the favor.
Vanessa Trump's Instagram bio starts with, "Balancing motherhood of 5 amazing kiddies!" While she gives this shout out to all five kids she shares with ex-husband Don Jr., she quickly follows it up with "Mom of @kaitrumpgolfer." Featuring a special shoutout to Kai in her Instagram bio alone is a bit strange. But it's reinforced by the current state of her Instagram grid. Five of her six posts on the social media site feature Kai on the golf course. Back in August 2024, Kai committed to attending the University of Miami, where she will be playing golf. It's clear that Kai has talent on the golf course. It is interesting, though, that Vanessa seems to be making her entire social media presence about her one child's athletic accomplishments.
Vanessa Trump's social media implies that she's living vicariously through Kai's golf skills
In addition to her strangely Kai Trump-centric Instagram content, Vanessa Trump has also dedicated her account on X, formerly Twitter, to her oldest child. Her X bio reads, "I'm a Mother of 5 amazing kids. My children are my life!" Yet, her tweets imply that her life revolves specifically around Kai. A quick scroll through her account shows post after post featuring Kai, which is comprised mostly of reposts of Kai's own tweets.
Of course, there's nothing wrong with being a parent who's proud of your child's accomplishments. Yet, we can only imagine how Vanessa's tendency to single out only Kai may make her other children feel. This is surely exacerbated by the fact that not only does Vanessa's social media appear to be morphing into Kai fan pages, but she also seems to be branding herself as a golf mom. Vanessa's Instagram bio includes two links: the Instagram page for Tiger Woods' nonprofit TGR Foundation and the PGA Memes Events page. It seems that if Vanessa's other children want a shot at being the favorite child, they're going to have to improve their golf game.