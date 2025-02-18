Vanessa Trump's Instagram Reboot Proves Who's The Rising Star Of The Family

Having a favorite child seems to be a Trump family tradition. So, it's really no surprise that Vanessa Trump seems to be making her feelings about her own kids clear on social media. Kai Trump has made it painfully obvious which of her famous parents she's closer to, courtesy of Instagram posts that shout out her mom but disregard her dad, Donald Trump Jr. And her mom is certainly returning the favor.

Vanessa Trump's Instagram bio starts with, "Balancing motherhood of 5 amazing kiddies!" While she gives this shout out to all five kids she shares with ex-husband Don Jr., she quickly follows it up with "Mom of @kaitrumpgolfer." Featuring a special shoutout to Kai in her Instagram bio alone is a bit strange. But it's reinforced by the current state of her Instagram grid. Five of her six posts on the social media site feature Kai on the golf course. Back in August 2024, Kai committed to attending the University of Miami, where she will be playing golf. It's clear that Kai has talent on the golf course. It is interesting, though, that Vanessa seems to be making her entire social media presence about her one child's athletic accomplishments.

