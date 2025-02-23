Why You Don't Hear Much About Prince William's Rumored Mistress Rose Hanbury Anymore

Rumors are simply a part of the contract when signing up to be a royal, but one British noblewoman has been around the mill a few times. Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, has stayed fairly private despite tabloids pointing fingers and whispering about her like mean girls in the school cafeteria. Still, people are curious to know what Hanbury is up to when off-duty from denying rumors about herself.

Advertisement

The biggest rumor in question is that Hanbury, a friend of Catherine, Princess of Wales, is secretly having an affair with her husband, William, Prince of Wales. Speculations came to a head in 2019, but recirculated in March 2024 when Stephen Colbert poked fun at them on his late-night talk show, "Late Night with Stephen Colbert." The host made jabs at William and Hanbury, alleging that Kate's absence from the public eye had something to do with the affair. Later that month, Hanbury's legal team confirmed to Business Insider that the rumors were untrue. Kate's whereabouts were eventually explained when she announced the news of her heartbreaking cancer diagnosis on social media.

With answers to Kate's disappearance, the flames of Hanbury's media attention slowly extinguished. Though, with all the factors that kept the rumors ignited for years, people often wonder if there is some truth about William and Hanbury's relationship allegations. All this to say that Hanbury — a scorching topic of 2024 headlines — has seemingly disappeared, which has us wondering, what happened?

Advertisement