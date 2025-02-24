Does Barron Trump Sing? Bizarre AI Videos Have MAGA Fans Convinced

Barron Trump simply cannot catch a break. The usually private son of President Donald Trump has been in the media nonstop for various reasons, including his head-turning height and his viral childhood Slovenian accent. The internet has been gifted Barron content that's competing with the virality of the "I like my suitcase!" meme. Clips of the NYU student's fake, sultry voice have spread like wildfire all over social media. The videos have Gen Z in hysterics, but have seemingly confused older MAGA followers.

Unfortunately, Barron is not the next American Idol. A YouTube page by the name "Barron Trump Fan Clubs" has been fabricating videos — engineered by artificial intelligence — of Barron playing guitar, as AI-generated country songs that describe the first son's patriotism are dubbed over the images. One video even features Barron playing electric guitar on stage with his father and tech billionaire Elon Musk, all while AI versions of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris clap in the audience. As humorous as the videos may be, the comments have people concerned.

My new favorite thing is middle aged people on tik tok believing AI videos of Barron Trump singing are real pic.twitter.com/S3eravO0uP — magoo (@Magooies) January 27, 2025

Younger social media users have discovered, to their dismay, how easily the older generations are being tricked by artificial intelligence. A user on X (formerly known as Twitter) posted screenshots from a praiseful comment section on a Barron video. "My new favorite thing is middle aged people on [TikTok] believing AI videos of Barron Trump singing are real," they wrote. While the video's AI nuances may be obvious to the younger generation, some viewers haven't caught on.