Strange Things About Fox News' Tucker Carlson We Just Can't Ignore

Controversial firebrand Tucker Carlson has always been outspoken about his strong political stances and hardliner right-wing values, to the degree that he even lost his job at Fox news, allegedly for being too conservative. He's picked fights and feuds with popular celebrities while at the same time welcomed authoritarian dictators from foreign countries to chat with him at his home — or traveled overseas to give them glowing press opportunities.

However, through it all, Carlson still has managed to cultivate an air of gravitas and professionalism. His dark blazers and cornflower blue button-down shirts with inoffensive striped ties have always given him the look of a consummate newsman. This has provided him a certain type of credibility and respect not afforded to some of the more unhinged conspiracy theorists spouting nonsense on the internet.

However, that doesn't mean Carlson is above passionately sharing some of his more outlandish ideas and beliefs. The same man who started his career as a fact-checker in the early 1990s — after graduating from Trinity College and getting rejected by the CIA — is the same man who claims to have been brutally mauled by a demon in his sleep and feels that Russia has secret files on supernatural Nazi officials. Try as he might to come across as a normal journalist, it's hard to ignore some of the stranger things about Carlson that he just keeps bringing up.

