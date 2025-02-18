RFK Jr.'s Bizarre Photo With Shirtless Dr. Oz Is Raising Eyebrows
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gave the internet a shock when he posed with a shirtless Dr. Oz and very un-buttoned Russell Brand in a photo posted to Instagram. RFK Jr. captioned the photo by noting the creature that he held in his hands, writing, "Northern Curly Tailed Lizard with Russel Brand & Dr Oz." And while the lizard may have been the imagined focal point of the picture, everyone was far more intrigued by his unexpected company. But Dr. Oz. has made his approval of RFK Jr. known before and even posted a congratulatory photo of them together when RFK Jr. was sworn in as the Secretary of Health and Human Services.
Brand posted a video on his Instagram page of him and RFK Jr. out on bicycles along with RFK Jr.'s wife Cheryl Hines. Brand captioned his video of RFK Jr. hunting lizards, writing, "Even if the Illuminati are trying to retain control of global power, [RFK Jr.] is determined to weed out the reptilians." Reactions in the comments ranged from surprised to disapproving. One user matched our surprise at the meet up by posting, "The trio we never knew we needed." Another user noted that no one seemed to get any memo on a dress code, posting, "Why are they all dressed for different occasions?" But many of the users were not happy with RFK Jr.'s association with Dr. Oz, with many comments disapproving of Oz's pro-vaccination history — contrary to what RFK Jr. promotes.
The real surprise was that RFK Jr. kept his shirt on
Despite the strange serendipity of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dr. Oz, and Russell Brand being in a picture together — the real shocker was that RFK Jr. wasn't the one showing off his embarrassingly-tanned torso. After all, who can forget the bizarre workout video of his pseudo-Cirque du Soleil performance? Or the reports by Page Six that he has taken to hitting the treadmill at the New York City Hudson Yards Equinox in hiking boots. In that instance, a source told the outlet that "some people didn't know who he was, and were like, 'Who's that older guy?' He looked like a construction worker in tight jeans and a T-shirt."
And while we have to admit that RFK Jr. may be the most fit of the three, rumors are that steroids might be playing a large part. However, RFK Jr. appeared on the "Lex Fridman Podcast" and talked about his health and fitness regimen, first noting that he does intermittent fasting and commits to an intense gym workout, then saying "I take a ton of vitamins, I can't even list them to you here ... I couldn't remember them all." As for the steroids, he categorically denied the rumor, saying on the podcast, "I don't take any steroids, I don't take any anabolic steroids or anything like that. And the TRT I use is bioidentical to what my body produces."