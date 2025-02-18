What 1923's Julia Schlaepfer Looks Like Without Makeup

TV show creator Taylor Sheridan made westerns cool again with his hit series, "Yellowstone," which was mired in controversy with star Kevin Costner. Looking to expand the "Yellowstone" universe, a prequel series, "1883," was launched, as well as a second prequel series, "1923." The cast of "1923" includes longtime stars like Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, as well as industry newcomer Julia Schlaepfer, whose first acting credit only dates back to 2017.

Schlaepfer plays Alexandra, who was revealed at the end of season 1 to be British royalty — Countess of Sussex, to be exact. Apparently, the British character is "not historically based on her, but Alexandra, the Countess of Sussex, was a real person," Schlaepfer told TVLine, noting how Sheridan didn't want Schlaepfer taking that fact too much to heart because "1923" is for entertainment, not history.

Despite some of her more glammed-up looks in the series, Alexandra Dutton spends a lot of her time looking more barefaced. This is probably why Schlaepfer doesn't look that unrecognizable without makeup, unlike the other ladies in the "Yellowstone" universe.