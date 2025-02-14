Creator Taylor Sheridan's mega-successful Western series "Yellowstone" follows Kevin Costner as the patriarch of the Dutton clan, an ultra-wealthy ranch family out in Montana. His prequel series "1883," on the other hand, tracked some Duttons as they made their way West, crossing the American heartland. So, what happened after they founded the Yellowstone Ranch? That's where "1923" comes in.

The show follows the burgeoning Dutton family as they expand their ranching empire, somewhere between the folks in "1883" who had nothing and the ones in "Yellowstone" who have it all but crave even more. This time, the cast is led by iconic actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, which Sheridan said was a major part of how he decided to do the series. In fact, when he called Ford down to his ranch to pitch him the show, there wasn't a script. "He goes, 'Can I read a script?'" Sheridan recalled to Deadline. "I said, 'You can when it's written, but it ain't written yet and you got to commit to it now. I need to know who I'm writing for."

They're not the only two in the cast, of course. The show is expansive if nothing else, telling interweaving stories of many different Duttons. They're all played by talented stars, some familiar and some new. If you're only seeing them as they would've looked in the 1920s, however, you may not know what the cast of "1923" looks like in real life. Read on to find out.

