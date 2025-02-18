Trump's Resurfaced Britney Spears Blog Post Proves He Makes Everything About Himself

If there's one thing that Donald Trump is known for, it's having a large (and fragile) ego. He loves making any situation about him, like Trump's 2025 Super Bowl prediction. It turns out, that's nothing new. He's had a pattern of bringing himself into conversations where he just doesn't belong. Like back in 2006 in a blog post for Trump University. The post was Trump's thoughts on Britney Spears, a bit odd for a purported real estate educational institution, but again, we know that Trump likes any chance to insert himself into the cultural zeitgeist. The post has been shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), and it's showing just how Trump can and will make things about him.

As a reminder, 2006 wasn't a great year for Spears. That was the year of her high profile divorce with Kevin Federline; she was also partying a lot and was pictured holding her infant son while driving, just some of the tragic details in Spears' life.

In Trump's post, he found plenty of fault with Spears, but couldn't bring himself to say anything about Federline. "Now I have a problem criticizing Kevin because he goes around and tells people that Donald Trump is his hero." So if someone wants to get on Trump's good side, they just have to say that Trump's their hero. That still rings true today.