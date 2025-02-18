Trump's Resurfaced Britney Spears Blog Post Proves He Makes Everything About Himself
If there's one thing that Donald Trump is known for, it's having a large (and fragile) ego. He loves making any situation about him, like Trump's 2025 Super Bowl prediction. It turns out, that's nothing new. He's had a pattern of bringing himself into conversations where he just doesn't belong. Like back in 2006 in a blog post for Trump University. The post was Trump's thoughts on Britney Spears, a bit odd for a purported real estate educational institution, but again, we know that Trump likes any chance to insert himself into the cultural zeitgeist. The post has been shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), and it's showing just how Trump can and will make things about him.
As a reminder, 2006 wasn't a great year for Spears. That was the year of her high profile divorce with Kevin Federline; she was also partying a lot and was pictured holding her infant son while driving, just some of the tragic details in Spears' life.
In Trump's post, he found plenty of fault with Spears, but couldn't bring himself to say anything about Federline. "Now I have a problem criticizing Kevin because he goes around and tells people that Donald Trump is his hero." So if someone wants to get on Trump's good side, they just have to say that Trump's their hero. That still rings true today.
Donald Trump came after Britney Spears but not Kevin Federline
Donald Trump confirmed how simple it was to get his support and how easily he'll change his mind on someone on "Larry King Live" in October 2006 during a conversation about Kevin Federline and Britney Spears. "I was attacking [Federline] and then ... I heard the other day that his all-time hero is Donald Trump ... So, now what I said, 'I think he's a great guy. He's fantastic,'" according to CNN.
Noting that Federline thought of him as a hero wasn't the only way Trump managed to make his Trump University blog post about Spears into one about him. He also said, "Britney has seen better days. She performed four or five years ago at the Trump Taj Mahal and she was great. Now it seems as if everything's slipping away from her."
Trump was bragging about getting Spears as a performer when she was at her peak, but he then pivoted to kicking her when she was down. It's what a lot of people were doing at the time, and Trump jumped on the bandwagon while also name dropping his casino.
Donald Trump appeared to fixate on Britney Spears' appearance
Donald Trump also seemed unnecessarily fixated on Britney Spears' looks in his blog post. He pointed out her nude (and pregnant) cover shot for "Harper's Bazaar" and said it was attention seeking. Donald went on to describe in detail some of the photos inside the magazine, noting there was a "shot of her lying down on a fur coat wearing nothing but a G-string," via X.
That didn't seem necessary in his critique of Spears, and it did nothing but highlight Trump's continued obsession on women's looks. It also appears at least a bit hypocritical for Donald to be calling out Spears for taking off her clothes for a photo shoot. After all, Melania Trump posed nude and lying on fur in Donald's plane for British GQ in 2000.
In a conversation with Howard Stern in 2007, he talked about her Trump Taj Mahal performance, when he would have been in his mid to late 50s and Spears would have been around 20. "She was sweating and looked beautiful and she threw her hat, right? Now normally if a performer throws a hat and it's sweaty and wet and everything, I'd have no interest in it. But I grabbed that sucker. She was so cute and wholesome and nice, I wasn't even afraid of those germs," he explained, via The Washington Post. We wonder what ever happened to that hat.