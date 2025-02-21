Country Stars Who Completely Disappeared From The Public Eye

Content Warning: This article discusses substance misuse and suicide.

Country music has been around for at least a century, but today's country music is a far cry from the banjo-picking musical arrangements of yore. Today, country music draws influence from numerous genres and has given way to a multitude of different sounds. In the 1990s, for example, country pop came to prominence thanks to artists like Garth Brooks and Shania Twain. The 2010s ushered in bro-country, an era of thumping party anthems that glorified trucks and booze. In 2024, the genre was embraced by pop icon Beyoncé, who won a Grammy for her album "Cowboy Carter."

These days, country music is big business. Not only has the genre produced some incredibly wealthy country singers, but it has also yielded successful crossover artists like country singer Jelly Roll. Nonetheless, some musicians have spoken out against the country music industry. Even legendary singer Merle Haggard famously dissed modern country, calling it "too much boogie boogie wham-bam and not enough substance (via Rolling Stone)." In 2023, country star Maren Morris revealed her thoughts on the lack of diversity in country music. "We've been trying to figure out who can actually make the genre evolve for years," Morris told Variety. She added, "[A]nd the fact is, the country chart is worse [for women and minorities] than it was a decade ago."

Love it or hate it, country music isn't going away anytime soon. However, the same can't be said for some country stars who've vanished over the years. In some cases, their absence was temporary. Other times, these artists seemingly fell off the face of the Earth.