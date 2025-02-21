Country Stars Who Completely Disappeared From The Public Eye
Content Warning: This article discusses substance misuse and suicide.
Country music has been around for at least a century, but today's country music is a far cry from the banjo-picking musical arrangements of yore. Today, country music draws influence from numerous genres and has given way to a multitude of different sounds. In the 1990s, for example, country pop came to prominence thanks to artists like Garth Brooks and Shania Twain. The 2010s ushered in bro-country, an era of thumping party anthems that glorified trucks and booze. In 2024, the genre was embraced by pop icon Beyoncé, who won a Grammy for her album "Cowboy Carter."
These days, country music is big business. Not only has the genre produced some incredibly wealthy country singers, but it has also yielded successful crossover artists like country singer Jelly Roll. Nonetheless, some musicians have spoken out against the country music industry. Even legendary singer Merle Haggard famously dissed modern country, calling it "too much boogie boogie wham-bam and not enough substance (via Rolling Stone)." In 2023, country star Maren Morris revealed her thoughts on the lack of diversity in country music. "We've been trying to figure out who can actually make the genre evolve for years," Morris told Variety. She added, "[A]nd the fact is, the country chart is worse [for women and minorities] than it was a decade ago."
Love it or hate it, country music isn't going away anytime soon. However, the same can't be said for some country stars who've vanished over the years. In some cases, their absence was temporary. Other times, these artists seemingly fell off the face of the Earth.
Bobbie Gentry left the music industry on her own terms
Bobbie Gentry became a star in 1967 when she released her debut single "Ode To Billie Joe." The single quickly reached #1 on the Billboard charts, rocketing past songs by industry legends like The Beatles and Aretha Franklin. Within a year, Gentry went from being a no-name musician to a three-time Grammy winner. After her initial success, the singer-songwriter kept busy: she hosted two variety shows, headlined a Las Vegas residency, and released more music.
Like many female musicians, Gentry was no stranger to the struggles of navigating a male-dominated space. Record executives celebrated Gentry's bold, feminist lyrics — and yet, simultaneously, they scrutinized her behavior, criticized her clothing, and belittled her talent. Gentry made no effort to hide her disdain for the sexism that permeated show business. "I am a woman working for herself in a man's field," the singer told a reporter in 1974 (via The Guardian). She added, "It's difficult when a woman is attractive; beauty is supposed to negate intelligence — which is ridiculous. Certainly there are no women executives and producers to speak of in the record business."
In 1981, Gentry quietly retired from show business and dropped out of the public eye. As of this writing, her whereabouts are unknown, but many speculate that the former country star is living happily in obscurity. In 2016, a reporter for the Washington Post claimed to have tracked Gentry down in Memphis, Tennessee.
Deana Carter focused on motherhood after leaving the spotlight
In 1996, Deana Carter blessed us with her debut single, "Strawberry Wine." The twangy waltz catapulted to #1 on the Billboard Country charts and was named Song of The Year at the CMA Awards. In the following months, Carter released her debut album "Did I Shave My Legs For This?" and launched a nation-wide tour.
By all accounts, Carter was on the fast-track to success. However, in the wake of her first album, Carter's label requested another record — and they only gave her nine months to make it. Speaking with Rolling Stone in 2016, the country star said she felt stifled by the pressure to churn out a new album so quickly. In 1998, Carter released her sophomore record "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," but it didn't gain much fanfare. "It was sad," she confessed. "We were trying to achieve the same amount. I was working my rear off on the road, trying to write and record another record that was gonna top that record. The saddest thing is there wasn't the time."
Carter drifted further from the spotlight in 2004 after giving birth to her son, Hayes. "I had to dial it back a little," she told Greenville News, "because I wanted to be around for him and not be gone all the time and miss all of his ball games and plays and stuff like that." In 2021, the country star re-released "Did I Shave My Legs For This?" to celebrate the album's 25th anniversary.
Jessica Andrews has no regrets about leaving fame behind
Jessica Andrews was just 15 when her single "Who I Am" exploded on the Country Music Charts in 2000. The achievement flung her into the spotlight and earned her an ACM award for Top New Female Vocalist. Over the next few years, Andrews released eight more hit singles, proving that she had staying power within the genre. "My goal from the beginning wasn't to be the next young thing," the singer told Billboard in 2003. "I didn't want to just have one hit. My goal is longevity." Unfortunately, Andrews' music career stalled in 2009 when her record label suddenly dropped her. Despite the setback, she continued releasing new music — however, her mainstream success faded away, and she seemingly vanished from the public eye.
In 2011, Andrews got married to fellow singer Marcel Changon, and the pair welcomed their first child in 2018. In an interview on her website, Andrews stated that she was thankful for the trajectory of her career because it allowed her to grow personally and professionally. "It almost feels like the early records were a different person ago," she stated. "I have a new perspective on everything now because of some of the hard knocks and the soul-searching I've done." Since then, Andrews seems to be laying low and enjoying her solitude. As of this writing, her Facebook fan page is active but her personal Instagram is set to private.
John Michael Montgomery left the limelight due to his personal struggles
John Michael Montgomery kicked off his career in 1992 when he released his debut album "Life's A Dance." With his velvety voice and charismatic grin, the country crooner had no trouble winning the hearts of fans. His iconic tracks included "I Swear," "Be My Baby Tonight," and "I Can Love You Like That." Throughout the 90s, Montgomery's career was a blur of arena shows and recording sessions. However, by the mid-2000s, his lifestyle started to catch up with him.
The first sign of trouble came in 2005 when Montgomery was enlisted to sing the National Anthem at a NASCAR event. Montgomery's performance was alarmingly off-key and he sang the wrong lyrics, prompting some viewers to speculate that he was drunk. Montgomery issued an apology and explained that he was suffering from a neurological disorder that impacted his hearing and balance (via Billboard). A year later, he was arrested for DUI and unlawful possession of painkillers.
In 2008, Montgomery cancelled his tour and checked into a rehab facility. "I will be disappearing for a while to try and defeat the demons that have stripped me of my energy of life and good health for so many years now," Montgomery shared in a statement (via The Boot). "I assure you that however long it may take, I'm gonna fight to the end and come out stronger." After his hiatus, Montgomery returned to public life and started touring again. He retired in 2024.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Patty Loveless became a caretaker to her husband
Patty Loveless burst onto the scene in 1988 when she released her first chart-topper, "If My Heart Had Windows." Throughout the '90s, she continued dominating the country music charts with anthems like "Blame It on Your Heart" and "How Can I Help You Say Goodbye?" However, despite her success, Loveless' life wasn't without hardship. In addition to dealing with burnout from her career, the singer was hit hard by the death of her mother in 2006. Speaking with Country Universe in 2008, Loveless explained that she felt disconnected from her craft. "In the last couple years, I didn't have the energy or the heart (to record)," she confessed. "I wasn't sure if I was ever going to make another record.'
In 2010, Loveless took another hiatus to care for her husband, fellow musician Emory Gordon Jr., after he was diagnosed with several health issues. Speaking to Woman's World in 2010, the singer revealed that she didn't really miss the incessant touring and constant studio sessions that defined her music career. "There have been a couple of times that I thought I was going to lose Emory and I'm so thankful that he's still here with me," the country star shared. "I find pleasure in being with him because I traveled so much over the years."
Despite being one of the '90s country stars you don't hear about anymore, Loveless is still around. In 2023, the singer made a rare public appearance when she was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
The Band Perry continued chasing fame after they faded from the spotlight
The Band Perry soared to fame in 2010 when they released their preeminent single, "If I Die Young." The trio — which consisted of siblings Kimberly, Reid, and Neil Perry — originally hailed from Alabama, but their breakthrough moment transformed them into Nashville royalty. In 2015, the band won a Grammy for another one of their hits, "Gentle On My Mind."
Following their initial success, The Band Perry tried to keep up with the shifting landscape of country music. "If I Die Young" was an enormous success by 2010 standards. However, times were changing, and the industry was quickly pivoting towards the bro-country movement, which was defined by party-friendly and country-rock tunes. Following a suggestion from their label, the band experimented with their sound, which resulted in a few pop songs and an unreleased electronic EP. Despite their efforts, the band never managed to duplicate the success of "If I Die Young."
Since their heyday in the 2010s, the band has been largely out of the spotlight. However, it hasn't been for lack of trying. In 2018, the trio released a pop EP called "Coordinates," but the record did little to launch them back into the mainstream. In 2023, the band announced that they were breaking up so the siblings could focus on their solo careers.
Mindy McCready's life took a tragic turn after she vanished from the public eye
Mindy McCready was just 18 when she moved to Nashville and landed her first major record deal. Her debut album, "Ten Thousand Angels," was released in 1996 and quickly achieved double-platinum status. The following year, the country star received several major award nominations. Speaking with WAMU 88.5 in 2013, record executive Joe Galante noted that McCready's star power was unmatched. "She was a unique singer; she was beautiful and funny," Galante stated. "[Her] first tour was George Strait at the top of his game."
As a musician, McCready became synonymous with empowering tunes like "Guys Do It All The Time" and "A Girl's Gotta Do (What a Girl's Gotta Do)." Unfortunately, her personal life was far more tragic and complicated than her song lyrics conveyed. Behind the scenes, McCready dealt with a slew of personal issues, including substance misuse and alcoholism. During the mid-2000s, the songstress was arrested numerous times for drug and alcohol-related offenses. She also experienced several drug overdoses. Ultimately, McCready's personal hardships caused her to withdraw from the public eye.
In January 2013, McCready's boyfriend David Wilson died by suicide at their home in Arkansas. The singer's two sons were taken into foster care and she was left to pick up the pieces. Heartbreakingly, McCready ended her own life on February 17, 2013,
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
Ricky Van Shelton tried to escape the pitfalls of fame
Ricky Van Shelton hit the big time in 1987 when he released his first chart-topper, "Somebody Lied." He followed up with several more blockbusters, including "I Am A Simple Man" and "Life Turned Her That Way." By the early 90s, the baritone-voiced cowboy had captured numerous awards and a devoted fanbase.
Unfortunately for Van Shelton, it wasn't long before the pitfalls of fame began to creep in. In a 1992 interview, the singer hinted that his alcohol consumption had caused problems in his personal life. "It had never interfered with my work," he told the Chicago Tribune. "I never drank before a show and didn't allow the band to — but when I wasn't working I'd get drunk and do stupid things."
Van Shelton's personal struggles came to light again in 1995 when his wife, Bettye Shelton, released an autobiographical book called "She Stays." In the book, Bettye wrote extensively about Ricky's alcoholism and compulsive cheating during the early '90s. In light of these admissions, Van Shelton began reevaluating his life, and in 2006, the hitmaker decided to pull the plug on his music career. Van Shelton announced his departure on his website. "There are several reasons for this decision, some of them very personal," he wrote (via Country Standard Time). "But I want to assure each of you that Bettye and I are in good health and still love music and everything it stands for." Van Shelton has since moved to Virginia and continues to avoid the spotlight.
Chris Cagle prefers ranch life over celebrity life
Chris Cagle made his big debut in 2000, gracing us with songs like "I Breathe In, I Breathe Out" and "Miss Me Baby." His decadent voice swooned the masses and nabbed the singer several CMT awards. For years, the country crooner made his living on the road playing his songs to swarms of zealous fans. But by 2008, the honky-tonk superstar found himself yearning for a simpler way of life. "I was tired of who I was in this business," he confessed to Phi Delta Theta. "I had become somebody who I didn't want to be." Thus, at the height of his music career, Cagle bowed out of the spotlight. The singer moved to Marietta, Oklahoma with his wife, purchased a plot of land, and transformed it into a homestead called Big Horse Ranch. In 2010, Cagle and his wife welcomed a baby girl.
In 2012, Cagle teamed up with an independent record label and released an album called "Back In The Saddle." Speaking with Phi Delta Theta, the country star confirmed that he's thriving in his low-key life. "I'm happy. You're gonna hear the smile through the radio," he shared. "For the first time since April 2001, I am truly happy to do it; I have a new lease on all of it." As of the time of writing, Cagle has made music his side gig, only occasionally playing shows or recording new music.
Barbara Mandrell quit playing music altogether
In the 1970s and '80s, Barbara Mandrell wasn't just a country music star — she was an all-out celebrity. The singer was known for her fiery stage presence and her endless musical skills, which included playing the steel guitar, banjo, saxophone, and more. Mandrell released her first single in 1969, marking the start of her legendary music career. In the coming decades, she won two Grammys and released a bevy of megahits, including "(If Loving You Is Wrong) I Don't Want to Be Right" and "I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool." In the early 80s, she starred in her own variety show "Barbara Mandrell and the Mandrell Sisters," which boasted 40 million viewers per week.
Mandrell's star continued to shine during the 1990s — however, by the middle of the decade, she'd lost interest in show business. Instead, she wanted to focus on raising her children and recommitting to her Christian faith. Mandrell delivered her final performance in 1997 during an extravagant concert at the Grand Ole' Opry. After leaving the business for good, Mandrell sold all of her musical instruments and vowed to only sing at church. Since then, you don't hear from Barbara Mandrell anymore — and that's exactly how she likes it. "I do not miss it," the singer told WSMV Nashville in 2012. I am very happy." So, what does a retired country legend do with all that extra time? Mandrell revealed, "I keep my house, I cook, and I work in my garden."