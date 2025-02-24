Early 2000s Snap Of Donald Trump Proves His Strange Orange Tan Has Been Around For Ages
There are plenty of strange things about Donald Trump, but perhaps the most bizarre is his eerily glowing, orange skin. The president's copper complexion is far from natural and if you've ever asked yourself, "Does Trump use fake tanner?," we regret to inform you that all signs point to yes. But it's more than just a fake tanner contributing to his fiery face as the divisive politician also appears to use cosmetics to master his signature Cheeto dust visage. In fact, we saw just how orange Trump's makeup palette was when he played garbage man (in full costume!) while on the campaign trail back in October 2024.
So, when did Trump decide to ditch his natural skin tone for a more pumpkin-like hue? It's been at least a decade, with one of the earliest instances occurring in 2007. In a headshot captured at a Michael Kors show, Trump's ears and the area surrounding his eyes resemble a normal skin tone, while the rest of his face has an unnatural orange tint to it. Some may call this photo the beginning of the end for the former "Apprentice" host's normal coloring as it's only gotten progressively worse ever since. But it's also inspiring because Trump reminds us that you're never too old to find new ways to make yourself feel beautiful.
There may be a psychological reason for why Trump goes orange
We'll probably never know the real reason Donald Trump decided to debut an apricot complexion to check out the Michael Kors 2007 Fall collection. It's possible that he'd just watched the 2005 remake of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and was so mesmerized by the Oompa Loompas that he wanted to copy their glowing skin. But more realistically, the future president was probably a little nervous about attending such a high-profile fashion event. Trump isn't fashion-forward — he doesn't even wear jeans — so it would be totally understandable if he felt out of place and wanted to impress the A-list attendees.
Professional photographer Emily Keegin introduced this theory about the divisive politician's tendency to go orange whenever he feels insecure in November 2024. "When Trump was up in the polls, and a victory was all but certain... the bronzer was... Gone," Keegan wrote in her Instagram Story (via X, formerly known as Twitter), alongside a pic from July of that year, of Trump and his running mate, JD Vance. She believes he subsequently returned to the tanning spa out of fear.
"The presence of an exaggerated mask implies an ego in utter despair, desperately trying to hide and overcompensate for perceived flaws or weaknesses," Keegin penned. She added, "When the mask in question is 'bronzer,' we should remember that in 2004 'just a bit of bronzer' could turn a citizen into a TV star," which Trump likely knows a lot about given his jump from real estate magnate to the host of "The Apprentice." The bottom line is that Trump may not wear his emotions on his sleeve, but he could possibly be wearing them on his face. We just wish someone would help him pick a more realistic shade.