Inside Kelly Clarkson's Friendship With Keith Urban

From covering each other's songs to sharing wild stories of time on the road, Kelly Clarkson and Keith Urban fans have watched as the two powerhouse musicians have supported each other in their similarly astounding careers over the years. Their sweet interactions on stage, off stage, and on the internet have incited a deep desire in their listeners for more Clarkson and Urban moments, including a musical collaboration.

Advertisement

Many fans expressed excitement over the musicians' chemistry online. Reposting a video of Clarkson singing a cover of the country star's song "Somebody Like You" on X (formerly known as Twitter) in April 2024, Urban said, "Kelly !!!!!! loooooove you singing this. hell, I love you singing anything.... do you take requests ?!" There was one major request from X users in the comment section. "@KeithUrban @kellyclarkson need a collaboration w the two of u. Plz!!! TY [sic]" someone wrote, while another said, "A Kelly Keith duet would be incredible!" Luckily for them, Urban and Clarkson paired up for a performance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." On a December 2024 episode of the talk show, they sang Urban's "Go Home W U" — Clarkson's voice was a perfect addition to the country hit, taking the place of Lainey Wilson for the duet.

Advertisement

Clarkson's interview with Urban in the episode felt more like close friends catching up. The "One Too Many" singer told hilarious anecdotes, including one where a fan threw her prosthetic leg on stage for him to sign — one of his weirder fan interactions. "I can tell that Keith (although I don't know him) seems to really like Kelly," someone wrote on the Instagram post of the interview.