What You Never Knew About Lauren Boebert

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is impossible to ignore. She's loud and raucous and frequently speaks totally off the cuff, much like President Donald Trump, which is what initially drew people to Boebert and subsequently launched her political career into the stratosphere. But even though she managed to become the representative for Colorado's third district, Boebert's newfound popularity didn't last all that long. She ultimately served two consecutive terms, but by the time the 2024 presidential election loomed, Boebert had become quite unpopular in her home state. Residents who spoke to Politico informed the outlet that they felt the congresswoman was completely out of touch with their needs. "I got a weird sort of feeling when Boebert was ranting about masks because, by that point, masks were irrelevant here. What mattered was the cost of gas and food and rent," one opined.

After getting a taste of power, it seemed that Boebert was desperate to hold onto it, so she decided to move and switch districts, abandoning her bid for the third and instead running to represent the fourth. "It's the right move for me personally, and it's the right decision for those who support our conservative movement," Boebert explained in a video announcing her bid for the fourth congressional district (via Denver7). She also claimed that switching districts was her way of "staying in the fight," and accused celebrities of trying to buy the third district and launching a personal attack against her. "I will not allow dark money that is directed at destroying me personally to steal this seat," the politician offered as further elaboration as to why she was jumping ship. Depending on who you ask, however, Boebert setting her sights on the fourth district was simply a strategic move to keep her seat.

