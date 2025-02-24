The Famous Musician Travis Kelce Knew During His Childhood

Thanks to his relationship with pop titan Taylor Swift, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has become beloved by Swifties everywhere. However, the "Love Story" singer isn't the only famous musician in the NFL star's social circle. Swift was undeniably the center of attention whenever the cameras cut to Travis' suite at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans (never mind the fact that she proved she still lives in Donald Trump's head rent free). But eagle-eyed fans noticed someone else sitting in the Kelce section: rapper and occasional pop-punk artist Colson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly or simply MGK. And as it turns out, Kells and Travis were once childhood neighbors.

Advertisement

Travis may play for the Chiefs in Kansas City, Missouri, but he and older brother Jason Kelce were raised just outside of Cleveland, Ohio. This is important, because while MGK was technically born in Houston, Texas, he claims Cleveland as his hometown, as it's where he spent his teenage years and began his music career. "We actually grew up right down the street from each other," the younger Kelce brother shared with The Kansas City Star in 2023. "And I knew of Cols growing up. But for the most part, I've just been a big, big fan of his through high school, through college. Being able to see his success has been really cool knowing that we're from the same area. He's one of my favorite performers. He brings the juice every single time."

Advertisement