The Famous Musician Travis Kelce Knew During His Childhood
Thanks to his relationship with pop titan Taylor Swift, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has become beloved by Swifties everywhere. However, the "Love Story" singer isn't the only famous musician in the NFL star's social circle. Swift was undeniably the center of attention whenever the cameras cut to Travis' suite at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans (never mind the fact that she proved she still lives in Donald Trump's head rent free). But eagle-eyed fans noticed someone else sitting in the Kelce section: rapper and occasional pop-punk artist Colson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly or simply MGK. And as it turns out, Kells and Travis were once childhood neighbors.
Travis may play for the Chiefs in Kansas City, Missouri, but he and older brother Jason Kelce were raised just outside of Cleveland, Ohio. This is important, because while MGK was technically born in Houston, Texas, he claims Cleveland as his hometown, as it's where he spent his teenage years and began his music career. "We actually grew up right down the street from each other," the younger Kelce brother shared with The Kansas City Star in 2023. "And I knew of Cols growing up. But for the most part, I've just been a big, big fan of his through high school, through college. Being able to see his success has been really cool knowing that we're from the same area. He's one of my favorite performers. He brings the juice every single time."
Travis Kelce and MGK have united on multiple occasions
Notably, Travis Kelce's chat with The Kansas City Star was actually to promote his first annual Kelce Jam music festival, which the NFL player hosted in April 2023. Travis hand-selected MGK to headline the festival, and even joined the rapper on stage for a duet at one point. The following year, MGK and then-partner Megan Fox were photographed alongside Travis and Taylor Swift celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. (Unfortunately, there would be no such celebration in 2025, following the Chiefs' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans.)
While MGK is more than happy to celebrate his friend's success in Missouri, he's still loyal to where they grew up. During a surprise appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce's podcast "New Heights" in December 2023, the musician jokingly (or perhaps not so jokingly) offered Travis $500,000 in cash — plus donating that much to each of their old high schools and free breakfast for life — to leave the Chiefs and play for the Cleveland Browns instead. "You know that was the original dream, dog. You know that was the dream," Travis responded. However, the younger Kelce added that the "situation [was] pretty good in Kansas City." Travis' brother Jason, a former Philadelphia Eagle, retired from the NFL just three months later – which might be why he didn't get a similar offer from the "Tickets to My Downfall" artist.