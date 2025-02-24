Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie XO Is Unrecognizable Without Hair Extensions

Bunnie XO has a bold sense of style, so she is always willing to experiment when it comes to different hairstyles. While often seen with extensions that give her long curly tresses, her shorter natural hair is sometimes straight but usually has a subtle wave. She's known to play with the length of her bangs as well. In her personal life, Bunnie will grow her bangs out so they can be pulled back with the rest of her hair in a chic ponytail. But on red carpets, she often chooses long bangs that flare out to frame her face.

In October 2023, Bunnie gave red hair a try when she made a TikTok video dressed as Jessica Rabbit. The podcaster was unrecognizable as a redhead with purple eye makeup. In February 2024, Bunnie made it known how much she loves dressing up as the cartoon vixen when she posted a photo on Facebook of herself in Jessica Rabbit's red wig again.

Surprisingly, in 2023, Bunnie took to Facebook to share that she actually hates the process of getting ready for big events: "For as high maintenance as I am, I literally loathe getting my nails, feet & hair done. It's like [overstimulation] to the max. Anyone else like this?" But she likely loves the outcome, where she is easily one of the best dressed on the red carpet.

