Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie XO Is Unrecognizable Without Hair Extensions
Jelly Roll has become one of the biggest names in the music industry. And he loves sharing the spotlight with his wife, Bunnie XO. Bunnie XO, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, is a content creator and podcaster best known for her show "Dumb Blonde." The two first met in 2015 and were married one year later.
Since then, Bunnie has lived a lavish life and has loved accompanying her man to so many red carpets and award shows. In 2022, the couple walked their first red carpet together at the 56th annual CMA Awards. Bunnie stunned the crowd in a sheer floor-length pink dress. Her curly blonde hair was up in a cute ponytail with a pink bow. Bunnie loves to play dress up with glamorous gowns and style her long blonde hair in different ways. But her followers have been surprised to learn that she frequently uses extensions, and she looks pretty different when she sports her natural hair.
Her natural hair is much shorter
Bunnie XO can often be seen with flowing locks that drape down to her waist, but it turns out her hair isn't really that long. Bunnie has occasionally taken to social media to show off her hair without extensions. Compared to her most glamorous looks, her natural look includes blonde hair with a mild wave that reaches just below Bunnie's shoulders. She could easily sport a cute bob cut with her natural tresses.
She first showed off her natural do in July 2022 on Instagram in a sexy video of her in a teeny bikini. "Should I keep rocking my natural hair?" she asked her followers. The consensus was a resounding yes! While it was a big departure from her typical look, her followers were quick to praise her short 'do. One user commented, "I'm Lovin' [sic] The Natural Hair Bunnie." Another said, "Yesssssssss on the natural hair !!! Hotter than EVER." In October 2022, Bunnie showed off her hair free of extensions in another Instagram post. "ps dats [sic] all my real hairs," Bunnie said in the photo's caption, proudly sporting a short hair style.
Bunnie XO has tried different hair lengths and colors
Bunnie XO has a bold sense of style, so she is always willing to experiment when it comes to different hairstyles. While often seen with extensions that give her long curly tresses, her shorter natural hair is sometimes straight but usually has a subtle wave. She's known to play with the length of her bangs as well. In her personal life, Bunnie will grow her bangs out so they can be pulled back with the rest of her hair in a chic ponytail. But on red carpets, she often chooses long bangs that flare out to frame her face.
In October 2023, Bunnie gave red hair a try when she made a TikTok video dressed as Jessica Rabbit. The podcaster was unrecognizable as a redhead with purple eye makeup. In February 2024, Bunnie made it known how much she loves dressing up as the cartoon vixen when she posted a photo on Facebook of herself in Jessica Rabbit's red wig again.
Surprisingly, in 2023, Bunnie took to Facebook to share that she actually hates the process of getting ready for big events: "For as high maintenance as I am, I literally loathe getting my nails, feet & hair done. It's like [overstimulation] to the max. Anyone else like this?" But she likely loves the outcome, where she is easily one of the best dressed on the red carpet.
She looks different without makeup too
Fans may not be used to seeing what Bunnie XO looks like without makeup, but it's no surprise that she is just as beautiful without a face full of product. Bunnie is such a fan of makeup, that she made her now-husband wait quite a while in their relationship to see her natural looks. In an October 2019 post on Facebook, she admitted, "I didn't even let Jelly [Roll] see me without makeup for an entire year when we first got together."
However, she seemingly has gotten more comfortable posting photos of herself on social media without makeup and lavish hair styles. If she's creating content from home, Bunnie may go all natural and makeup-free while sporting a casual ensemble of sweats, glasses, and a simple ponytail.
To kick off the New Year in 2022, Bunnie posted to Instagram, "Apparently 2022 is about no makeup, band tees, messy hair & folding laundry. Somehow, I'm ok w/ this." She confirmed that she was totally in favor of the less-is-more trend by wearing a My Chemical Romance T-shirt and sporting a messy up-do.