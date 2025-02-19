Sean Hannity's New Interview With Trump & Elon Has Everyone Saying The Same Shady Thing
Fox News personality Sean Hannity is taking quite a bit of heat for his most recent interview with President Donald Trump and his right-hand man, Elon Musk (not Vice President JD Vance). On February 18, 2025, the three men sat down together and discussed the nature of Trump and Musk's unusual and highly criticized relationship. However, this point was hard to address as lots of viewers could only focus on a different aspect of the interview.
Many of the critiques Hannity has been subjected to revolve around him being a terrible interviewer and journalist with a habit of wanting to hear himself talk, and his interview with Trump and Musk was no different. One viewer took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their opinion on the distracting nature of the conversation. "Sean Hannity really loves the sound of his own voice. If you have the President of the United States & the world's wealthiest man on your show, please just let them talk. Quit interrupting to inject your thoughts. WE DON'T CARE!"
In another tweet, the same X user voiced their distaste for the sloppy journalism, writing, "Sean Hannity is truly insufferable. Is he conducting an interview or delivering a monologue? Let the interviewees speak. We're watching to hear them, not you." They also attached a video of the interview to their tweet, showing Hannity dogpiling a series of questions onto Musk and cutting him off as soon as he began answering them.
Donald Trump and Elon Musk were all over each other during the interview
In terms of the messaging that did get across during the Fox News interview that wasn't swallowed up by Sean Hannity, the purpose of the interview was to dissuade "President Musk" rumors and reassure Americans that tech billionaire Elon Musk does deserve to be as involved with the White House as he is, with his Department of Government Efficiency receiving a fair amount of scrutiny for being unconstitutional; but the result was another uncomfortable kiss-up moment from Musk to Donald Trump. At one point, Hannity even said, "I feel like I'm interviewing two brothers here" (via Roll Call).
It didn't take long for Musk to once again profess his love for Trump."I love the president; I just want to be clear about that," Musk said to the Fox News host. "I think President Trump is a good man. ... The president has been so unfairly attacked in the media, it's truly outrageous," he remarked during the interview. The president similarly sang Musk's praises, saying (per Roll Call), "This guy is ... a brilliant guy. He's a great guy." Trump complimented Musk's intelligence and added, "But he's also a good person. He's a very good person, and he wants to see the country do well." Get a room, you two.
Another key point mentioned by Musk was the attempt on Donald Trump's life. "Well, I was going to do it anyway, but that was a precipitating event," the Tesla founder said of his endorsement of Trump. The president admitted that he was not aware of this before their interview. How great is it to see the two people running the country on the same page?