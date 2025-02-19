Sean Hannity's New Interview With Trump & Elon Has Everyone Saying The Same Shady Thing

Fox News personality Sean Hannity is taking quite a bit of heat for his most recent interview with President Donald Trump and his right-hand man, Elon Musk (not Vice President JD Vance). On February 18, 2025, the three men sat down together and discussed the nature of Trump and Musk's unusual and highly criticized relationship. However, this point was hard to address as lots of viewers could only focus on a different aspect of the interview.

Advertisement

Many of the critiques Hannity has been subjected to revolve around him being a terrible interviewer and journalist with a habit of wanting to hear himself talk, and his interview with Trump and Musk was no different. One viewer took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their opinion on the distracting nature of the conversation. "Sean Hannity really loves the sound of his own voice. If you have the President of the United States & the world's wealthiest man on your show, please just let them talk. Quit interrupting to inject your thoughts. WE DON'T CARE!"

In another tweet, the same X user voiced their distaste for the sloppy journalism, writing, "Sean Hannity is truly insufferable. Is he conducting an interview or delivering a monologue? Let the interviewees speak. We're watching to hear them, not you." They also attached a video of the interview to their tweet, showing Hannity dogpiling a series of questions onto Musk and cutting him off as soon as he began answering them.

Advertisement