Lauren Sanchez's Kardashian Vibes Earned Her The Kris Jenner Seal Of Approval
Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez has quickly become accustomed to the lavish lifestyle of her billionaire boyfriend. Sanchez often turns heads with her fashion choices when the couple attends high-end events and red carpets. This was especially the case when Sanchez and Bezos attended President Trump's inauguration festivities, where Sanchez had all eyes on her outfit. She took to the Starlight Ball that followed the inauguration by wearing a flowing peach ball gown.
According to Fox News, the gown by Dolce & Gabbana included a satin corset and long sleeves made of tulle. The elegant dress featured an asymmetrical neckline and was cinched at the waist. Sanchez posted a picture on Instagram of her posing with no shyness in the luxurious gown. The classic look appeared to be a fashion favorite of the event, as many took to social media to praise Sanchez's dress. One famous friend of Sanchez in particular was quick to show her love. Kris Jenner commented, "STUNNING!!!" with seven heart emojis that matched the color scheme of the dress.
Lauren Sanchez's inauguration day outfit sparked controversy
Sometimes Lauren Sanchez is regarded for her bold and fabulous fashion sense, and she has some looks we can't stop talking about. But other times, she has received criticism for outfits that are often skintight and low-cut. That appeared to be the case when Sanchez attended President Trump's inauguration ceremony with her Amazon CEO boyfriend Jeff Bezos. Many people online considered Sanchez's wardrobe for the day to be one of the most inappropriate outfits she has ever worn.
The couple dressed for the occasion by teaming up for a combined black and white ensemble: Bezos sporting a classic black suit with Sanchez wearing all white. Sanchez wore a slimming white pantsuit that hugged her curves almost like a mermaid gown. But underneath her low-cut blazer, Sanchez only wore a lace bustier that was visible in every photo. Many online were adamant that Sanchez's revealing look was not appropriate for an inauguration ceremony, and given Kris Jenner's lack of compliments for this 'fit, it seems that it wasn't officially Kardashian approved either.