Lauren Sanchez's Kardashian Vibes Earned Her The Kris Jenner Seal Of Approval

Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez has quickly become accustomed to the lavish lifestyle of her billionaire boyfriend. Sanchez often turns heads with her fashion choices when the couple attends high-end events and red carpets. This was especially the case when Sanchez and Bezos attended President Trump's inauguration festivities, where Sanchez had all eyes on her outfit. She took to the Starlight Ball that followed the inauguration by wearing a flowing peach ball gown.

According to Fox News, the gown by Dolce & Gabbana included a satin corset and long sleeves made of tulle. The elegant dress featured an asymmetrical neckline and was cinched at the waist. Sanchez posted a picture on Instagram of her posing with no shyness in the luxurious gown. The classic look appeared to be a fashion favorite of the event, as many took to social media to praise Sanchez's dress. One famous friend of Sanchez in particular was quick to show her love. Kris Jenner commented, "STUNNING!!!" with seven heart emojis that matched the color scheme of the dress.