The Gaudy Jewelry Trend That Lara Trump Can't Stop Wearing
It looks like Lara Trump is following the family tradition of wearing completely outdated styles. The president's daughter-in-law has been spotted numerous times trying to resurrect the gaudiest jewelry trend ever to haunt our necks in the 2010s: the statement necklace. For those who've successfully repressed statement necklaces from memory, they were one of the styles that completely took over the past decade. It was basically like a crown for your neck, and the bigger the baubles, or flashier the colors, the better. But in January 2025, Lara's inauguration gown featured the most bizarre accessory: a ruby and silver V-shaped collar statement necklace.
Lara's necklace did make us nostalgic — nostalgic for the time before we saw her wearing it. However, what's even more upsetting is that she tried to pass it off as just another necklace. Statement necklaces, as the name suggests, are supposed to make a statement. During their heyday, it was protocol to pair them with a simple outfit to make them pop. That said, Lara's red, strapless Oscar Garcia-Lopez dress was not the best canvas. Her gown was already a main character, so mixing it with an accessory of the same magnitude flattened the look. Additionally, the fact that her necklace matched her dress was just tacky. If she had her heart set on wearing a statement necklace, she should have opted for one devoid of red to really up the wow factor. Unfortunately, Lara's statement necklace wasn't just a one-time offense though.
Lara Trump also has a statement necklace of Trump's head
During an October 2024 interview with "The Benny Show," Lara Trump seemingly wore one of her most controversial outfits yet: a statement necklace of Donald Trump's head topped with a red MAGA hat. And we're not talking about a tiny pendant of the then-president-elect, but rather a massive bust of him dripping down her neck. It looked almost painful to wear, given how heavy it must have been. On the positive, she wore it with a casual outfit, proving that she does understand how to style statement necklaces. "Looks like a gilded ball and chain," wrote one user on X, formerly Twitter. Another opined: "Does she know how phony & stupid she looks?? Guess not."
RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump wore a giant necklace of Trump for her interview with paid Russian disinformation asset Benny Johnson. pic.twitter.com/4RmH3etKH4
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) October 25, 2024
While this piece was less of a statement necklace as it was ludicrous merch idolizing her father-in-law, Lara is seemingly trying too hard with her jewelry. Bigger is not always better in the necklace department. Fortunately, she has worn less over-the-top necklaces, proving that her jewelry box isn't a complete nightmare. Charm necklaces and bracelets returned to the fashion scene in 2024, and Lara seemingly paid homage to the beloved millennial style. During a November 2024 appearance on Fox News, she wore a charm necklace that — for lack of a better word — looked much more charming on her than these kitschy statement necklaces.