The Gaudy Jewelry Trend That Lara Trump Can't Stop Wearing

It looks like Lara Trump is following the family tradition of wearing completely outdated styles. The president's daughter-in-law has been spotted numerous times trying to resurrect the gaudiest jewelry trend ever to haunt our necks in the 2010s: the statement necklace. For those who've successfully repressed statement necklaces from memory, they were one of the styles that completely took over the past decade. It was basically like a crown for your neck, and the bigger the baubles, or flashier the colors, the better. But in January 2025, Lara's inauguration gown featured the most bizarre accessory: a ruby and silver V-shaped collar statement necklace.

Advertisement

Lara's necklace did make us nostalgic — nostalgic for the time before we saw her wearing it. However, what's even more upsetting is that she tried to pass it off as just another necklace. Statement necklaces, as the name suggests, are supposed to make a statement. During their heyday, it was protocol to pair them with a simple outfit to make them pop. That said, Lara's red, strapless Oscar Garcia-Lopez dress was not the best canvas. Her gown was already a main character, so mixing it with an accessory of the same magnitude flattened the look. Additionally, the fact that her necklace matched her dress was just tacky. If she had her heart set on wearing a statement necklace, she should have opted for one devoid of red to really up the wow factor. Unfortunately, Lara's statement necklace wasn't just a one-time offense though.

Advertisement