11 Outdated Trends The Trump Family Was Caught Wearing

In 2018, just under two years after her father was elected president the first time, Ivanka Trump shuttered her fashion line. At the time, she insisted that her dedication to Donald Trump's administration, not poor sales, fueled this decision. "When we first started this brand, no one could have predicted the success that we would achieve," she said in a statement (via CNN). "After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington, so making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners."

Of course, Ivanka isn't the only member of the Trump family with ties to the fashion world. Her stepmother, Melania Trump, was a model long before she moved into the White House. Her younger sister, Tiffany Trump, regularly rubbed elbows with designers in her early 20s. And yet, even with all of these sartorial connections, the Trump family's style still manages to miss — especially when it comes to keeping up with trends.

It's to be expected that such a high-profile family would face criticism on social media, but the Trumps don't just catch flak for their political views. They also take some heat for their style moves. From suits that don't necessarily stand the test of time to outfits that fell just behind a trend, here are some outdated looks that the Trump family has been caught wearing over the years.

