The Details Behind Princess Leonor's Mandatory Three Year Military Training

The members of the Spanish royal family may be known for their lavish lifestyle, but that doesn't mean they don't have to prove themselves on occasion. Just look at Princess Leonor, the elder daughter of King Felipe VI. Leonor has not only grown up to look just like her mother, but — as heir presumptive – she's first in line to replace her father on the Spanish throne. Princess Leonor's life will unavoidably change quite significantly when she becomes the queen of Spain. However, before Leonor can even think about coronation, there is one pressing matter to attend to. In Spain, the reigning monarch is required by law to have trained with the country's Army, Navy, and Air Force. This is due to the fact that whoever sits on the throne is also in charge of the Spanish military.

In March 2023, the Spanish government officially announced that the then-17-year-old Princess Leonor would follow in her father's footsteps and begin her required three years of military training. "It shows that we will have, when the time comes, a supreme commander who is a woman, and in the recent years, we've made a big effort to incorporate women into the armed forces," defense minister Margarita Robles said at the time (via CNN). Robles went on to call this rite of passage "an essential step in the life of Her Royal Highness ... toward the leadership of our country." Princess Leonor's military training began not long after.