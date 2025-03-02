The Wildest Rumors About Jill Biden

The 46th first lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, has kept a positive public image over the years. Like most people in the political spotlight, though, she has been the subject of occasional rumors and controversies. Unsurprisingly, many were either debunked or exaggerated.

Jill married Joe Biden in her mid-20s after divorcing her first husband, businessman Bill Stevenson. This five-year-long marriage has been the subject of rumors fueled by Stevenson himself. Most notably, he claims his then-wife was having an affair with Joe. Stevenson told the Daily Mail that Jill first crossed paths with Joe in 1972 during his Senate campaign, but that an actual romance between the future first couple started in 1974. He claims Jill once skipped attending a Bruce Springsteen concert with him to babysit Joe's kids. He also recalled a friend of Jill's warning him that she and Joe had grown "too close" and learning that Joe was in the driver's seat of Jill's car when it was involved in a fender bender. For Stevenson, these instances were enough to drive him to the conclusion that the two were having an affair. "I was betrayed by the Bidens," he told Inside Edition. "Joe was my friend. Jill was my wife."

Both Jill and Joe have consistently stated that they met on a blind date in 1975, after her marriage with Stevenson had already ended. This was fact-checked and confirmed by Reuters. We must also keep in mind that Stevenson is an avid Trump supporter, to the point of calling him "a president that I love and respect" on Greg Kelly's Newsmax show. Such allegiance raises the question of why he decided to throw shade at the couple amid the 2020 election. Unfortunately for Jill, her ex's accusation isn't the only rumor the former FLOTUS has struggled to escape from.