The Bold Fashion Choice Pete Hegseth Was Brutally Mocked For
During his first official visit to NATO headquarters on February 12, 2025 former Fox News host turned controversial U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth managed to generate headlines for something other than his alleged drinking problem or eyebrow-raising political stances. While in Brussels, Belgium, Hegseth couldn't help standing out. And, being the stereotypical MAGA provocateur that he is, it was likely by design.
Rather than blending in with the other attendees, Hegseth did what he does best: In a room filled with military leaders and diplomats dressed in professional-looking dark-colored suits, Hegseth wore a bright blue suit with mud-brown shoes that made him stick out like a sore thumb. He even posted about it on X, formerly known as Twitter, proudly writing: "One of these things is not like the others... America First, always."
It quickly turned into a viral moment, with social media users wasting no time absolutely ridiculing the former Fox News host's choice of attire (it's not every day that an outfit becomes the center of a geopolitical discussion, but here we are). In a sea of conservative navys and charcoals, Hegseth's blueberry suit was like a neon sign screaming: "Look at me!" Unfortunately for him, people did — but not in the way he hoped.
Social media didn't hold back on Hegseth
The backlash against Pete Hegseth's goofy blue suit was as strong as it was brutal. One X user ruthlessly mocked his choice of color with a Violet Beauregarde reference, quipping, "Historically, this color was only worn in chocolate factories." Considering his cable news claim to fame, though, Hegseth could also pass for Mike Teevee. Others found his wacky outfit to be indicative of the GOP's demonstrable lack of taste across the board, with one such commenter stating, "Blue suit with brown shoes, typical MAGA classless outfit, no sense of fashion whatsoever."
The criticism didn't stop at aesthetics either. Other social media users poked fun at Hegseth's self-congratulatory tone. "'Hey guys I wore a blue suit and tweeted about how nobody else did so I'm a badass.' Jesus Christ man. Are you 13?" wrote one. Others pointed out that standing out just for the sake of standing out isn't exactly a political ideology. "What does a tacky out-of-place blue suit have to do with America First?" questioned another X commenter. The consensus was clear: If Hegseth's goal was to make a statement, it turned out to be: "I don't own a mirror."
Hegseth has a history of making bad fashion statements
This isn't the first time Pete Hegseth's wardrobe has drawn the wrong kind of attention. His approach to fashion has long been an extension of his personal brand; one that fuses contemporary male fashion with an over-the-top display of patriotism. Not unlike fellow former Fox News firebrand Tucker Carlson and his infamous bow-tie days, Hegseth has built himself a reputation for treating clothing as a form of political expression.
Even before his confounding ascension to U.S. Defense Secretary, Hegseth was spotted sporting everything from cowboy hats to socks "plastered with American flags," per the New York Times. And not the drunk kind of plastered, though Hegseth has faced plenty of questioning about that too. His signature fashion move? Flashing the star-spangled lining of his suit jackets in a theatrical gesture more reminiscent of pro wrestling than politics.
For example, his love of loud, in-your-face patriotism was on full display at Fox's 2019 Patriot Awards where the anchor dramatically revealed his flag-lined blazer to thunderous applause from the audience. In fact, even Hegseth's casual wear leans into this theme, solidifying his commitment to America. Hegseth has been seen wearing T-shirts covered in crosses, firearms, and slogans that cater to his political base like spoon-fed baby food.
The deeper meaning behind Hegseth's loud attire
Using clothing as a political statement isn't new for Hegseth. Heck, even the royal blue suit is a recycled bit for him. Hegseth took a page out of his boss, Donald Trump's, fashion playbook for his Senate confirmation hearing by choosing a bright blue suit, a crisp, white, spread-collar shirt, and a red-striped tie (a not-so-subtle nod to the American flag).
He completed the look with an Old Glory pocket square, star-spangled socks, and a patriotic belt buckle. For the record, this was pretty subtle for the former Fox News host. Hegseth's supporters might consider it simply unapologetic patriotism, while his critics are more likely to regard him as a walking Fourth of July parade float. Either way, he seems to love treating fashion statements like a kid let loose in a party store, picking whatever shouts "America!" the loudest without much thought about how it actually looks.
The U.S. Secretary of Defense's wardrobe choices continue to spark debate, and there's no doubt he's doing it on purpose. By ensuring that his outfits are as brash and off-color as his rhetoric, Hegseth is able to keep himself in the headlines with ease. And in today's media landscape, attention — no matter how ridiculous the reason — is always the ultimate goal.