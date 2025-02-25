The Bold Fashion Choice Pete Hegseth Was Brutally Mocked For

During his first official visit to NATO headquarters on February 12, 2025 former Fox News host turned controversial U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth managed to generate headlines for something other than his alleged drinking problem or eyebrow-raising political stances. While in Brussels, Belgium, Hegseth couldn't help standing out. And, being the stereotypical MAGA provocateur that he is, it was likely by design.

Advertisement

Rather than blending in with the other attendees, Hegseth did what he does best: In a room filled with military leaders and diplomats dressed in professional-looking dark-colored suits, Hegseth wore a bright blue suit with mud-brown shoes that made him stick out like a sore thumb. He even posted about it on X, formerly known as Twitter, proudly writing: "One of these things is not like the others... America First, always."

It quickly turned into a viral moment, with social media users wasting no time absolutely ridiculing the former Fox News host's choice of attire (it's not every day that an outfit becomes the center of a geopolitical discussion, but here we are). In a sea of conservative navys and charcoals, Hegseth's blueberry suit was like a neon sign screaming: "Look at me!" Unfortunately for him, people did — but not in the way he hoped.

Advertisement