Celebs Who Can't Stand Matt Gaetz

For years, former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons — from scandalous allegations of a sexual nature to spreading conspiracy theories for the validity of the "Great Replacement Theory" which claims that elites are orchestrating the demographic replacement of white populations through immigration and declining birth rates — a conspiracy theory similarly shared by other Republican representatives. However, Gaetz seems to have a reputation plagued by more scandals than your average politician.

Advertisement

He has increasingly become infamous across the United States, gaining opposers not just in the political arena. Many celebrities have publicly expressed their dislike of Gaetz over the years, if not for his far-right politics, for the allegations against him, among them, bribery, child sex trafficking, and illegal drug usage. Though he has denied any wrongdoing, the House Ethics Committee report that came out in December 2024 provided substantial evidence for them, which only fueled the intensity with which he is criticized online.

Even before the report was released to the public, Gaetz's favorability in America left much to be desired: a Yahoo! News/You Gov survey found that only 29% of Americans viewed Gaetz favorably when Donald Trump, then-President-elect, announced he was his pick for Attorney General. These are some celebrities that are likely part of the other 71%.

Advertisement