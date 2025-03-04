Celebs Who Can't Stand Matt Gaetz
For years, former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons — from scandalous allegations of a sexual nature to spreading conspiracy theories for the validity of the "Great Replacement Theory" which claims that elites are orchestrating the demographic replacement of white populations through immigration and declining birth rates — a conspiracy theory similarly shared by other Republican representatives. However, Gaetz seems to have a reputation plagued by more scandals than your average politician.
He has increasingly become infamous across the United States, gaining opposers not just in the political arena. Many celebrities have publicly expressed their dislike of Gaetz over the years, if not for his far-right politics, for the allegations against him, among them, bribery, child sex trafficking, and illegal drug usage. Though he has denied any wrongdoing, the House Ethics Committee report that came out in December 2024 provided substantial evidence for them, which only fueled the intensity with which he is criticized online.
Even before the report was released to the public, Gaetz's favorability in America left much to be desired: a Yahoo! News/You Gov survey found that only 29% of Americans viewed Gaetz favorably when Donald Trump, then-President-elect, announced he was his pick for Attorney General. These are some celebrities that are likely part of the other 71%.
The Jedi master himself
"Star Wars" legend Mark Hamill has been vocal for years about his distaste for the Republican party. In 2020, the star behind the character of Luke Skywalker participated in an online fundraiser for Democrat Phil Her's campaign against Matt Gaetz to represent Florida's 1st Congressional District. Hamill shared an invitation to all his X followers, writing in the caption, "Let's force wannabe celebrity & obnoxious tRUMP enabler Matt Gaetz🤡into a new career on Fox "News"!" simultaneously throwing shade at Donald Trump and Fox News as well.
Then, in December 2024, the "Star Wars" actor took another hit at Gaetz. Two days before the House Ethics Committee released a report with the details of the allegations against Gaetz, Hamill let his more than 6 million Instagram followers know how he couldn't wait for the report to be released. In a post on his feed, he wrote, "Almost excited about the release of the new Superman movie with Krypto the Super-Dog as I am about the release of the Matt Gaetz Ethics Report. #TruthJusticeAndTheAmericanWay". The post featured a picture of Henry Cavill as Superman before one of Gaetz. The post had over 2,000 comments, many of them by Gaetz's supporters defending him, but Gaetz himself did not respond. Other celebrities liked the post—which might mean they also apply to our list of celebs who can't stand Gaetz — such as "Parks and Recreation" star Adam Scott, comedian Anthony Carrigan from the HBO TV show "Barry", and "The Sixth Sense" child star Haley Joel Osment.
Jon Cryer knows how to attack and defend
During the same Gaetz vs. Ehr campaign, "Two and a Half Men" star Jon Cryer shared a tweet criticizing Gaetz for multiple controversial actions: inviting alt-right activist and Holocaust denier Chuck Johnson to the State of the Union address in 2018 and attempting to intimidate Michael Cohen — Donald Trump's former lawyer and a federal witness "Rep. @mattgaetz invited a white supremacist to the State of the Union, attempted to intimidate a federal witness, and endorsed a sociopathic bigot who applauded the deaths of migrants for congress," (via X).
Matt Gaetz did not stay silent this time. He replied, "Charlie Sheen totally carried two and a half men" (via X). Cryer clapped back with receipts, reminding Gaetz that "Two and a Half Men" was a massive hit even after Sheen left the show. "Is that why, after he left, it lasted for 4 more years and I won an Emmy for Best Actor in a Comedy?" (via X).
Fans quickly jumped in, roasting Gaetz for trying (and failing) to out-snark the sitcom legend. "Matt Gaetz gives a juvenile answer intended to insult," a fan replied (via X), "but does not speak on one thing he was accused of by @MrJonCryer." Another person wrote, "Of course you would identify with a drug-addicted sex addict," referring to Charlie Sheen's scandals with drugs and sex workers (via X). Gaetz replied by dismissing Cryer's achievements. He wrote, "What's an Emmy? An award Hollywood gives itself? I win elections," (via X). Cryer then clarified that his tweet was not a slam on Sheen, that the actor was the star of the show, but that one can't say he "carried a show that lasted four years without him." (via X).
Gaetz's attempt to roast Hellboy
The next Hollywood vs. Washington showdown originated when the U.S. Soccer Federation removed a requirement for players to stand up during the national anthem in 2020. Matt Gaetz vocally opposed this decision writing on social media, "If our soccer team is going to disrespect our anthem and our flag, it is not essential for us to have," via The Wrap. One of the thousands of replies he got was by Hellboy himself: actor Ron Perlman, who dragged both the former congressman and Donald Trump in a tweet that read, "The US Soccer team called and you guessed it..... said they couldn't give any less of a f**k about what you two dipsh**s think" (via X).
The "Sons of Anarchy" star probably didn't anticipate this would be the beginning of a long back and forth with the former Representative. He replied, "This racial justice warrior had no problem in Hollywood portraying the White Supremacist leader of a motorcycle gang. #SOA," (via X), referencing Perlman's character Clay on "Sons of Anarchy". The tweet got thousands of replies, many laughing at Gaetz for mistaking real life and fiction. "Matt Gaetz discovers acting," a user replied (via X). "Matt, you might want to sit down for this," another user tweeted. "In the film 'The Killers' (...) Ronald Reagan plays a homicidal gangster" (via Yahoo!) However, Perlman himself clapped back too, tweeting, "So rewarding playing as******s on tv. Tell me sir, how is it actually being one?" (via X). The exchange between the two kept going with many more tweets, to the point of Perlman accusing him of gerrymandering.
A month later, Perlman told NBC that it was "easy" for Gaetz to stumble into his "little trap" in public for the world to see.
John Cusack's many opinions
"High Fidelity" star John Cusack has been extremely outspoken about his political views online throughout the years, frequently criticizing both Republican and Democrat politicians. For years, Matt Gaetz has been in the crosshairs of the actor, especially regarding his explosive allegations regarding drugs, bribery, and sex trafficking.
In early 2021, Gaetz denied these allegations on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," claiming that he was being extorted. The following day, John Cusack took multiple shots against him on X, letting the world know he did not buy what Gaetz said. A tweet of his read, "Deathkkult goon criminal insurrectionist & Pathological liar Matt Gaetz — really wants people to believe his latest batch of lies," also calling him a "nazi bastard." The actor also addressed Gaetz's attempt to involve Carlson by referencing a dinner they purportedly had with a woman connected to the investigation — an awkward moment, as Carlson denied said encounter. The nail in the coffin was the talk show host saying "I don't think that clarified much," after the segment (via Yahoo!). Cusack made sure his millions of followers didn't miss this detail, tweeting, "When Matt gaetz gets thrown under the bus by tucker Carlson, you know this guy is desperate" (via X).
Three years later, when Gaetz's House Ethics Committee report found substantial evidence regarding multiple allegations against him, many U.S. citizens, among them Cusack, were outraged at the absence of charges against Gaetz. The actor then shared on X a list of all the evidence the Committee had reportedly found, writing that Attorney General Merrick Garland, who oversaw the federal investigation, was "criminally negligent" (via X). He also reposted a tweet by "Better Call Saul" star Michael McKean that read "Wow. Matt Gaetz. You think you know a person ...", adding only one word: "Rimshot" (via X).
Kathy Griffin tries to out him
Kathy Griffin is no stranger to controversy. She's even made a career out of it. The comedian's signature move is her fearless political commentary, and Matt Gaetz isn't free from it. In New Year 2021, Matt Gaetz's current wife (then-fianceé) Ginger Luckey shared on X a series of pictures with the then-congressman and his so-called adoptive son Nestor Galbán swimming and sailing on a sunny beach. "Thrilled for the New Year and great times ahead with family @mattgaetz & Nestor!" Luckey wrote.
Galbán has been the subject of public interest, as he and the former congressman are not officially linked, yet Gaetz refers to him as his adoptive son due to their "love for each other, not by any paperwork" (via People).
Griffin jumped in, replying to Luckey's tweet with her usual humor. "I think I finally figured out the whole Matt Gaetz/Nestor thing," she tweeted. "It's like that scene in Behind the Candelabra when Liberace wanted to adopt Scott as his son so they could still hang out together in public. Ginger is the designated hag." She attached a picture of Michael Douglas and Matt Damon as Scott and Liberace in Steven Soderbergh's film about pianist Liberace and his relationship with a man, suggesting that Gaetz and Galbán might be gay partners and Luckey, just their "hag," a slang that refers to straight women who only hang around queer men.
Comedian Deven Green, also known as her satirical character "Mrs. Betty Bowers," dove in as well, replying to Griffin with more serious questions about Galbán and Gaetz. She wrote on X, "And why is it that there are no stories about Matty having kids — and then SUDDENLY there is an announcement he has a teenage son?"