The Seriously Shady Side Of HGTV's Hilary Farr
HGTV has built a solid reputation on friendly, feel-good home renovation shows ... But, behind the glossy makeovers and playful on-screen banter, not everything is as charming as it seems. One of the network's biggest stars, Hilary Farr, has recently left her show "Love It or List It" after an astonishing 19-season run. In an ever-changing landscape, Farr's role as co-host on this seminal HGTV show has been a real staple in home reno TV. What's more, her shady comments about why she left reveal a much more complex picture behind the scenes: "It was becoming boring, and I don't want to be bored," she told Vulture.
According to Amy Prenner, a communications expert and founder of The Prenner Group, Farr's decision to speak so candidly about her experience could be a calculated move to reshape her public image. "Her pointed comments about the show being 'stale,' 'boring,' and 'formulaic' raise some interesting questions about how public statements can shape a professional image," Prenner exclusively told The List. "As someone who's worked in communications for years, I see this as a classic example of how honesty can be both a strength and a potential liability in the entertainment industry." Her abrupt exit — not to mention her frank attitude about it — raises questions about what Farr is really like behind closed doors and if her long-running HGTV show was really as seamless as it appeared.
Hilary Farr's attitude makes her something of a wild card
"Love It or List It" has been on HGTV since 2008, and it's been one of the network's most popular shows ever since. Celebrities from Julianne Moore to Vanna White to Hillary Clinton have all called it a favorite, and it's even spawned a handful of international spinoffs. The very format that made "Love It or List It" successful — a competitive dynamic between Hilary Farr and her co-host, real estate agent David Visentin — was, in her words to People, actually quite draining. Putting it simply, she said: "I've given it so many years of my life ... it's time for me to move on and meet new challenges."
Farr's sharp, often brutally honest persona is nothing new to fans of the show. And yet, it's not hard to view her approach as off-putting ... maybe even harsh. In our exclusive interview, Amy Prenner explained that this could make her a polarizing figure to other future collaborators. "Her comments, while refreshingly candid, might make some networks or producers think twice before working with her," she says. "The entertainment industry thrives on relationships, and people want to feel confident that their projects will be spoken about positively, even after someone moves on." Farr might want to consider how her negative comments might factor into her future projects (or lack thereof).
Her departure marks the end of a decades-long run on the show
Hillary Farr's shadiness exists beyond the confines of "Love It or List It" episodes: In recent interviews, Farr has remained characteristically unfiltered. When asked about her legacy on HGTV, she dismissed the idea that it was something she gave much thought to. "Honestly, it's not part of my mindset," she told Vulture. "It's a by-product of it, but it doesn't drive me and it doesn't mean anything to me."
Her blunt response, while candid, is also surprising given that "Love It or List It" played a pivotal role in helping the struggling network succeed when it was first picked up by former owner Scripps Network in 2011. Could Hilary Farr's comments be revealing a deeper rift between the star and HGTV? Given her new show on the network, "Tough Love," it's not the most likely thing in the world. After so many years of working together, the boardroom suits likely know that Farr is not one to beat around the bush, so to speak. In other words, it's all part of the charm that's made her a fan favorite all this time.
Hilary Farr threw even more shade at Love It or List It while promoting her new show
Hilary Farr's departure from "Love It or List It" does not signal her retirement, but rather a shift in priorities. She told Realtor.com that, in her new show, "I have the full show just to deal with the issues of the homeowners, as opposed to 'Love It or List It' where the one-hour show is being shared," — something that must appeal to her as a natural next step in her career. At its most basic level, "Tough Love" sees her evolving from a co-star to a lead. What longtime TV star wouldn't want the opportunity to do that?
"By emphasizing what excites her about 'Tough Love' — and framing it as a natural evolution in her career — she can redirect the conversation toward her future rather than dwelling on her past," Amy Prenner says. "She's essentially saying, "I've outgrown this,' which can make her seem relatable to anyone who's felt stuck in a job or routine." In a business where scripted politeness is often the norm, Farr is obviously unafraid to speak the truth ... no matter how unvarnished it may be. The name of her new show tells us she's leaning into that attitude, not away from it.