Inside Lauren Sánchez's Relationship With Her Oldest Son, Nikko
Lauren Sánchez has undergone a striking transformation over the years, but one thing that has remained constant is her dedication to motherhood. While her relationship with billionaire Jeff Bezos has led to a large blended family, her journey as a mother began over two decades ago.
In 2001, Sánchez welcomed her first child, Nikko Gonzalez, during her relationship with former NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez (via The Sun). Though their romance ended shortly after Nikko's birth, Sánchez was committed to creating a stable family environment. Over the years, she and Gonzalez worked hard to co-parent, ensuring Nikko always felt supported by both of his parents.
"Tony and his wife are my best friends," Sánchez shared in a 2023 interview with the Wall Street Journal. But that dynamic took time to build. "[It] took about five years, but we always communicated," she explained. While navigating a close relationship with an ex-partner can be challenging, Sánchez believes the effort was worth it. "My son looks at me and says, 'I'm the luckiest boy in the world because I can have Thanksgiving with both my parents, and they don't have to be married.'"
Now in his 20s, Nikko remains a central figure in Sánchez's life. And like any proud mother, she frequently takes to social media to celebrate his accomplishments.
Lauren Sánchez is her son's biggest cheerleader
Lauren Sánchez never misses an opportunity to celebrate her eldest son, Nikko Gonzalez. Whether it's a heartfelt birthday tribute or a major career milestone, she often showcases his achievements on Instagram, offering a glimpse into their close bond.
When Nikko made his debut as a fashion model at the 2024-2025 Milan Fashion Week for Dolce & Gabbana, Sánchez was front and center, cheering him on. After the show, Sánchez posted an Instagram video of Nikko walking down the runway with the caption, "Just a proud mama. It was such a gift to watch my son @nikkogzz walking the runway for @dolcegabbana in Milan. Congrats, my love."
Just a few months later, in July 2024, Nikko hit the runway again for another Dolce & Gabbana fashion show. Sánchez once again sat in the front row, but this time, she brought along her fiancé, Jeff Bezos (via People). In an Instagram story, she shared a candid shot of herself brimming with joy as Nikko walked past, calling it a "proud mom moment."
Through all his major milestones, Sánchez has been a constant source of love and encouragement for Nikko. While there are numerous rumors we can't ignore about Sánchez, her commitment to her children is undeniable.