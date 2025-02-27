Erin Andrews' Most Unforgettable Fashion Fails

Erin Andrews is often regarded as one of the most beautiful and stylish women in sports reporting. The Fox Sports broadcaster is as known for her spot-on, on-the-field analyses as she is for her killer fashion. However, even the best and brightest can fail sometimes, and Andrews is no stranger to a fashion fail or two. Her most recent fashion faux pas came during the 2025 Super Bowl. It appeared that the day's theme in Andrews' mind was shiny and sparkled. The broadcaster began the day wearing a custom-made Patrizia Pepe black sequin blazer dress during pre-game coverage and later switched to a sparkly rose gold satin suit, also custom-made by Patrizia Pepe.

Andrews aimed for a very festive image in honor of the most important day on the NFL calendar. However, many watching coverage of the big game were unimpressed by Andrews' fashion choices. Viewers lit up social media with snarky comments mocking the broadcaster's outfits. One user noted that "... Andrews looks like she's becoming a character in Wicked." Another wrote that Andrews was "dressed like a Vegas magician," and another poster even wondered if Andrews was confused about what event she was attending, writing, "Erin Andrews dressed like she's ready for the Eras tour not the Super Bowl."