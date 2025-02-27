Erin Andrews' Most Unforgettable Fashion Fails
Erin Andrews is often regarded as one of the most beautiful and stylish women in sports reporting. The Fox Sports broadcaster is as known for her spot-on, on-the-field analyses as she is for her killer fashion. However, even the best and brightest can fail sometimes, and Andrews is no stranger to a fashion fail or two. Her most recent fashion faux pas came during the 2025 Super Bowl. It appeared that the day's theme in Andrews' mind was shiny and sparkled. The broadcaster began the day wearing a custom-made Patrizia Pepe black sequin blazer dress during pre-game coverage and later switched to a sparkly rose gold satin suit, also custom-made by Patrizia Pepe.
Andrews aimed for a very festive image in honor of the most important day on the NFL calendar. However, many watching coverage of the big game were unimpressed by Andrews' fashion choices. Viewers lit up social media with snarky comments mocking the broadcaster's outfits. One user noted that "... Andrews looks like she's becoming a character in Wicked." Another wrote that Andrews was "dressed like a Vegas magician," and another poster even wondered if Andrews was confused about what event she was attending, writing, "Erin Andrews dressed like she's ready for the Eras tour not the Super Bowl."
Andrews' lacy, revealing fashion fail at a cancer charity event
Erin Andrews was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016. Luckily, the cancer was caught early enough that after two surgeries, Andrews was declared cancer-free. Understandably, the situation inspired Andrews to become a vocal advocate for cancer research and to encourage women to get tested for cervical cancer. A year later, in 2017 Andrews attended the Women's Cancer Research Fund gala as a special guest. While the event was for a very worthy cause and it was wonderful for Andrews' fans and supporters to see her looking healthy and happy, her outfit choice left much to be desired.
The sports broadcaster chose a lace purple and sheer gown that created a nude illusion at the top and showed off her matching purple underpants. While Andrews' decision to pair the dress with a simple slicked-back ponytail and subtle makeup created a beautiful image, the sheerness of the gown appeared somewhat out of place for the event. There is certainly nothing wrong with a sexy, sheer gown. However, considering the purpose of the event and its somber tone, one has to wonder if Andrews would have been better served wearing something a little less bold.
That time she wore a purple cookie-monster-looking coat
Philadelphia and Washington D.C. football fans were glued to their screens for the 2025 NFC Championship game to see if their hometown team would be heading to the Superbowl. And while the game was highly entertaining, many viewers' attention became distracted by Fox Sports' Erin Andrews' side-line reporting. In particular, her very puffy purple coat. In Andrews' defense, it was extremely cold that day, so her choosing a very puffy winter coat made sense. Viewers were mostly thrown by the color and style of said coat.
And as with her Super Bowl 2025 outfits, said viewers had plenty to say about her fashion choice on social media. One user wrote that Andrews was "out here looking like she poached Grimace." Another noted that Andrews was "looking great in her dyed fur coat today!" and one poster was particularly brutal, writing, "Did Erin Andrews kill a yeti and dye it purple?" If you can say one positive thing about Andrews' fashion choice, it's that at least she appeared warm and well-covered in the cold weather.
Andrews' brown jacket-jumpsuit combo misses the mark
For the highly viewed wildcard game between Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles, Erin Andrews opted for a Revolve ski suit that left many viewers scratching their heads. The broadcaster appeared to be aiming for comfort over style. However, her look came across as if she couldn't decide between a jacket or a jumpsuit. As usual, viewers took to social media, spending as much time discussing Andrews' fashion fail as they did the game. Posts were comparing Andrews to an actual football and the popular poop emoji. Another poster noted that the look defeated the purpose (presumably the purpose of staying warm), and one poster chose a kinder approach to their criticism, noting that most people did like Andrews — just not her coat.
As she often does, Andrews took the criticism in stride, creating multiple posts on her Instagram of the game-day coverage and acknowledging her styling team. Not everyone was critical of Andrews' look, with some fans commenting positively under her Instagram posts and asking for details about her look.