Tragic Details About Justin Baldoni

Over the years, many fans have come to see Justin Baldoni as a sensitive and progressive man. His Ted Talk, "Why I'm Done Trying to be 'Man Enough,'" and his book, "Man Enough: Undefining My Masculinity," dive deep into his experiences with personal growth. He's even been open about sensitive topics, such as his insecurities about his body.

In his book, Baldoni expressed that he was always a skinny kid, but after experiencing bullying, he became obsessed with building his physique. "When I looked in the mirror, I didn't see what everyone else saw. I didn't see a teenager who was so jacked that he was accused of being on steroids. I didn't see the six-pack," he wrote. Despite becoming stronger, he still saw himself as too skinny and felt the need to work out extensively.

The actor has expressed that those feelings of inadequacy have carried over into adulthood. During a 2018 interview with Cosmopolitan, he explained that those feelings are especially heightened when he has to film shirtless scenes.