HGTV's David Bromstad Has An Impressive Hidden Talent
It is no secret that HGTV star David Bromstad has many talents. These include making ordinary people's dreams come true as the host of "My Lottery Dream Home" and his impeccable taste in style, which helped him rise to the top as the first winner of "Design Star." But these are far from the only things he has up his sleeve.
Sprinkled among his bubbly Instagram posts showing off his lavish lifestyle, Bromstad revealed a hidden talent that makes a lot of sense considering his creativity: makeup. He especially loves to show off his MUA skills during spooky season.
"Experimenting with makeup really makes me appreciate all the amazing makeup artists out there," he captioned an Instagram post from 2017 that featured him wearing elaborate makeup, including bright eyeshadow, patterned lashes, painted drips under his eyes, and bright pink shaded lips, all of which made him look like a painting. One commenter was inspired enough to question his career choice, saying, "Ooohhhhh David: maybe you're in the wrong field? Maybe you should/could become a makeup artist."
David has a magical background in art
David Bromstad's creative talents have made him the unofficial king of Halloween as he shows off his makeup prowess in elaborate looks. For Halloween 2017, he crushed a light blue vampire look. Then, in 2021, he was a bone collector, with his eyes blacked out in dark shadow and the non-hidden half of his face a milky white to blend with the dozens of skulls and skeletons on his head and chest.
Bromstad, with his eccentric style and fun personality, puts his design talents on national display as the host of HGTV's "Lottery Dream Home," "Beach Flip," and "Color Splash." Additionally, Bromstad can also include being a Disney illustrator on his resume. Prior to winning "Design Star," he attended the Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota, Florida, which is known for helping artists secure employment at Disney, a longtime goal of Bromstad's. No wonder he knows so much about helping other people make their dreams come true!