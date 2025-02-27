HGTV's David Bromstad Has An Impressive Hidden Talent

It is no secret that HGTV star David Bromstad has many talents. These include making ordinary people's dreams come true as the host of "My Lottery Dream Home" and his impeccable taste in style, which helped him rise to the top as the first winner of "Design Star." But these are far from the only things he has up his sleeve.

Sprinkled among his bubbly Instagram posts showing off his lavish lifestyle, Bromstad revealed a hidden talent that makes a lot of sense considering his creativity: makeup. He especially loves to show off his MUA skills during spooky season.

"Experimenting with makeup really makes me appreciate all the amazing makeup artists out there," he captioned an Instagram post from 2017 that featured him wearing elaborate makeup, including bright eyeshadow, patterned lashes, painted drips under his eyes, and bright pink shaded lips, all of which made him look like a painting. One commenter was inspired enough to question his career choice, saying, "Ooohhhhh David: maybe you're in the wrong field? Maybe you should/could become a makeup artist."

