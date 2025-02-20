Inside The Complicated Relationship Between Trump And Former VP Mike Pence

Before the events of January 6, 2021, things between former President Donald Trump and his Vice President, Mike Pence, were already deteriorating. Although Pence was widely regarded as one of Trump's most loyal allies throughout their administration, the cracks in their relationship were impossible to ignore during the final months of their tenure. As Trump refused to accept the results of the 2020 election, Pence found himself in an increasingly difficult position, caught between his constitutional duties and his allegiance to the president.

Advertisement

In his memoir "So Help Me God," Pence details the growing pressure he faced from Trump and his inner circle to overturn the election results. He recounts multiple conversations where Trump urged him to reject Electoral College votes or send them back to the states (something the vice president had no constitutional authority to do).

Pence tried to counsel Trump in the days and weeks that followed, suggesting that instead of contesting the election, he should respectfully concede and focus on a political comeback. "I told him that I had prayed for him for the past four and a half years, and I encouraged him to pray," Pence wrote (via PBS). "'Jesus can help you through this,' I said. 'Call on Him.'" However, Trump seemed unmoved by this spiritual advice. "He didn't say anything," Pence detailed.

Advertisement