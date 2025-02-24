Details Revealed About Marla Maples' Scandalous Past

These days, we're more focused on the weird things everyone ignores about Donald and Melania Trump than the 45th president's former marriages. The pair have been married for decades, so it's easy to forget about the entanglements Donald has had in the past. However, back in the late '80s and early '90s, his relationship with actor and beauty queen Marla Maples was often front-page news. The billionaire businessman and the blond bombshell had a notoriously shady start to their relationship that caused his marriage to his then-wife, Ivana Trump, to crumble. In the years that followed, all eyes were on Maples and Donald as they made their love public — but as you may have expected, it wasn't always smooth sailing for this leading lady.

Maples' relationship and subsequent marriage to Donald was marred by tumultuous ups and downs. Sensational headlines followed her wherever she went, and the star didn't always help herself. Being on the arm of one of America's most prominent entrepreneurs also made her the target of a rather nasty plot executed by her publicist, and rumors of affairs behind Donald's back were rife. In more recent years, the bad blood followed her as she appeared on a popular reality TV show. Maples may have moved on from Donald years ago, but her past continues to haunt her, proving that you can't always outrun your demons. Let's dive into some eyebrow-raising moments that Marla Maples just can't escape.