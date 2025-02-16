The Tragic Story Of Donald Trump's Ex-Wife Marla Maples

A hidden truth of Marla Maples was she always saw herself as more than just Donald Trump's mistress, but it tragically took years to convince Trump to suit up and meet her at the altar. According to Vanity Fair, when Maples and Trump welcomed daughter Tiffany Trump, Maples was certain this would be the right time to nudge Trump's hand toward marriage. However, the timing aligned with his divorce from ex-wife Ivana Trump draining Donald of money and desire to do it all over again. With Donald's conservative parents breathing down his neck about having a child out of wedlock, he caved to Maples — but not without a prenup.

In the document, Donald boasted much of the power. He was able to talk Maples down from the reported $25 million she initially wanted if they separated to a plain $1 million with no alimony. There were strict limits on Tiffany's child support and Maples was under an intense non-disclosure agreement that banned her from publishing "any diary, memoir, letter, story, photograph, interview, article, essay, account or description or depiction of any kind whatsoever, whether fictionalized or not."

For a while, Maples refused to sign the papers, but Donald held up their wedding to get her to cave. A source close to the couple said at the time that Donald threatened to halt the ceremony less than 24 hours before everyone arrived for it. They claimed, "Marla was under duress. Donald's position was: without the prenup, he wasn't going to get married." Maples signed in hopes of being able to renegotiate in five years — although the marriage ultimately didn't make it that far.

