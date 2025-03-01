The Full Transformation Of HGTV Star Ben Napier
HGTV's Ben Napier is one of the network's most popular stars, and is perhaps best known for working alongside his wife Erin Napier on the hit show "Home Town." The series, which features the couple restoring homes in Laurel, Mississippi, has spawned spinoffs, including "Home Town Takeover" and "Home Town Kickstart." But while fans know Ben as the lovable big guy, he's undergone a major transformation, both personally and physically, over the past few years.
Towering over Erin at 6'6" — a height difference that was extreme enough to cause filming issues on the set of their show — Ben was well over 300 pounds at one time in his life. But in 2022, he decided to turn things around and start getting into shape. In a 2023 Instagram post, Erin bragged about her husband's progress, with a video that showed off his new physique. "Ben got hardcore about his health and fitness last winter ahead of his big shoulder surgery that was in March so he could sleep better on his back and lower his BP. Mission accomplished."
Ben's remarkable fitness transformation definitely turned some heads, as many female users took the opportunity to applaud his new look in the comments. "Geez," one person wrote, "he looks so much healthier! He was always a good looking man."
Ben Napier struggled with his weight from a young age
HGTV fans have followed Ben Napier's weight loss journey since 2022, and have marveled at his new look shared by "Home Town" co-star, wife Erin Napier, on social media. But Ben's journey wasn't an easy one, and he's been very open about his progress over the years. In a February 2018 blog post published on Laurel Mercantile, Ben talked about growing up as the second oldest of his three brothers, and how much his family loved to eat.
"The four of us could go into an all-you-can-eat buffet with our dad and put a hurting on the restaurant's bottom line," Ben admitted. He went on to say that while he could burn the calories as a young man, that wasn't the case later. He also believed that it was a problem that plagued the men in his family, including himself.
"We eat to fuel our bodies," he remarked. "But when our athletic output drops we don't lower our intake and usually, this starts right out of high school. When you combine this with the stress of raising a family and paying bills, you get a deadly combination." Ben also noted that stress eating had always been a problem for him, and that his father's 2014 emergency bypass surgery gave him a reason to seriously begin thinking about a lifestyle change.
Ben Napier's weight loss journey began after a troubling interview
HGTV star Ben Napier is well known to fans who tune into "Home Town." While he was always known for being a big man, Ben changed that when he decided in 2022 to get serious about his health, ultimately dropping 95 pounds. So what prompted the change?
In a September 2023 interview with "Entertainment Tonight," Ben revealed that he initially started losing weight because he knew it was something he needed to do. "And then we did an interview," he said, "and my shirt wouldn't stay buttoned and I was like, 'Oh, that's a bad look. That is a bad thing.' I was already working [on my weight] and then that jumpstarted it."
Ben reduced his daily intake, and made lunch the biggest meal of his day. He also included crackers, cheese, and fruits, including dates, into his daily diet. Because of his efforts, not only did he lose weight, he also reduced his blood pressure. "I want him to live forever," Erin remarked about her husband. "That's what I care about."
Ben Napier was rumored to have taken weight loss supplements
After focusing on his diet and lifestyle, HGTV star Ben Napier managed to get himself in shape, and lost 95 pounds in the process. While fans celebrated his new look online, his progress didn't come without some criticism.
In the fall of 2023, Ben's wife Erin set the record straight on rumors that her husband had some help losing weight. "If you've been seeing this pic of [Ben] popping up EVERYWHERE this week like we have, claiming he's peddling some sort of keto supplements," she wrote on Instagram, "it is fake and you can help us by reporting it to Facebook or wherever— every time you see it." Though some users questioned her honesty on the matter, the majority defended Erin's comments, agreeing that they believed the ads were a scam.
While Erin supported him throughout his fitness journey, Ben also made it clear in 2022 that he was motivated to get into shape by his daughters. "I am getting older, I'm trying to take a little bit better care of myself," he said (via People).