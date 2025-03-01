The Full Transformation Of HGTV Star Ben Napier

HGTV's Ben Napier is one of the network's most popular stars, and is perhaps best known for working alongside his wife Erin Napier on the hit show "Home Town." The series, which features the couple restoring homes in Laurel, Mississippi, has spawned spinoffs, including "Home Town Takeover" and "Home Town Kickstart." But while fans know Ben as the lovable big guy, he's undergone a major transformation, both personally and physically, over the past few years.

Advertisement

Towering over Erin at 6'6" — a height difference that was extreme enough to cause filming issues on the set of their show — Ben was well over 300 pounds at one time in his life. But in 2022, he decided to turn things around and start getting into shape. In a 2023 Instagram post, Erin bragged about her husband's progress, with a video that showed off his new physique. "Ben got hardcore about his health and fitness last winter ahead of his big shoulder surgery that was in March so he could sleep better on his back and lower his BP. Mission accomplished."

Ben's remarkable fitness transformation definitely turned some heads, as many female users took the opportunity to applaud his new look in the comments. "Geez," one person wrote, "he looks so much healthier! He was always a good looking man."

Advertisement