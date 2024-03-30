HGTV Stars Erin & Ben Napier's Height Difference Causes Filming Challenges On Home Town

After more than 100 episodes, "Home Town" has come a long way since Erin and Ben Napier shot the series' pilot in 2016. Back in the beginning, the Napiers didn't have intentions of becoming TV stars. Instead, they were invited by HGTV to develop a show. Once the cameras were rolling, it took Erin and Ben some time to adjust to the production procedures. For instance, the couple had to become accustomed to feeling comfortable in front of the camera and being aware that everything they said was being recorded throughout the day.

On the other hand, since Ben is 13 inches taller than Erin, the production team asked the Napiers to make some accommodations for them so that they could get a well-composed shot. Otherwise, the camera operator would have had to zoom out more on Ben, and there would have been a lot of empty space above Erin's head. "I had to stand on a crate called a 'half apple' so we would fit in the frame together nicely in every OTF," Erin informed Hooked on Houses. As Erin explained, "OTFs" stands for "on-the-fly interviews," quick on-camera soundbites that give viewers any needed backstory.

Apple boxes used in filming come in different sizes, with a "full apple" providing an 8-inch boost. As expected, the "half apple" is 4 inches high. So, even with a bit of lift, there's still a modest difference of 9 inches between the Napiers in their close-ups.