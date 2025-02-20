Alina Habba's Gaudy Accessory Is A Fashion Crime She Won't Be Able To Defend
While Alina Habba has been called out for being Donald Trump's worst lawyer, she does have a bit of experience defending the indefensible. Yet, Habba has crossed a line with a piece of jewelry that we're sure she couldn't have a good argument for. Habba is no stranger to outfits that totally miss the mark, and her recent jewelry-related blunder can be added to her list of totally distracting errors in style judgment.
Habba appeared on Fox Business to discuss Trump's contentious call to end congestion pricing in New York City. Yet, it was difficult to focus on the words coming out of Habba's mouth due to what was hanging around her neck. Habba was sporting a black top and matching coat with a bold, white statement necklace. The necklace seemed to be multiple strings of fake pearls formed into a knotted mess. Most jewelry wearers have dealt with the unfortunate fate of needing to untangle a few necklaces from their jewelry collection. Yet, Habba's latest fashion statement looked like she simply opted to throw them all on together and call it a day. To make matters of this fashion faux pas even worse, Habba kept her hair uncharacteristically pulled back, drawing extra attention to her jewelry.
Alina Habba's interview sparked backlash
Plenty of commenters pointed out her accessory error. "Is that a CHAIN of PEARLS?" one X user commented on a post of Habba's interview. "That's a gorgeous dog collar," joked another. Most people in the comment section took more issue with what Habba was saying than what she was wearing. But, many also had questions about why she was speaking on this issue in the first place. "What's her job again??" one user asked. "What is her official role here exactly?" wrote another. Another commenter framed this thought a bit more bluntly, saying, "How about stay the f* out @AlinaHabba nobody wants you here!"
To answer the question echoed all over the internet about Habba's role, Donald Trump named her Counselor to the President back in December. The announcement of her new role on the White House team had everyone going after her record. Still, despite her less-than-stellar performance as his lawyer, Trump defended his choice on his social media platform Truth Social, writing, "She has been unwavering in her loyalty and unmatched in her resolve — standing with me through numerous 'trials,' battles and countless days in Court," per the Associated Press. So, Habba does, in fact, have a role in Trump's presidency. But, that doesn't mean she has the public's support, and it definitely doesn't mean we have to support her fashion mistakes.