Alina Habba's Gaudy Accessory Is A Fashion Crime She Won't Be Able To Defend

Plenty of commenters pointed out her accessory error. "Is that a CHAIN of PEARLS?" one X user commented on a post of Habba's interview. "That's a gorgeous dog collar," joked another. Most people in the comment section took more issue with what Habba was saying than what she was wearing. But, many also had questions about why she was speaking on this issue in the first place. "What's her job again??" one user asked. "What is her official role here exactly?" wrote another. Another commenter framed this thought a bit more bluntly, saying, "How about stay the f* out @AlinaHabba nobody wants you here!"

To answer the question echoed all over the internet about Habba's role, Donald Trump named her Counselor to the President back in December. The announcement of her new role on the White House team had everyone going after her record. Still, despite her less-than-stellar performance as his lawyer, Trump defended his choice on his social media platform Truth Social, writing, "She has been unwavering in her loyalty and unmatched in her resolve — standing with me through numerous 'trials,' battles and countless days in Court," per the Associated Press. So, Habba does, in fact, have a role in Trump's presidency. But, that doesn't mean she has the public's support, and it definitely doesn't mean we have to support her fashion mistakes.

