Tragic Details About Kevin Costner's Life

Kevin Costner described the year 1994 as the hardest one in his life. He and his wife of 16 years, Cindy Silva, called it quits in a long and messy divorce. "l am no longer with Cindy, my partner since childhood," the "Yellowstone" star told the Seattle Times in 1995 about his first marriage. "I know it hurt some people that I had failed in my marriage. And the marriage was my own failure." The pair had three children together — Annie, Lily, and Joe. The three of them were under 10 years old, and the "JFK" star lamented only seeing them half as much after the divorce.

Simultaneously, the actor was working on the scandalously expensive film "Waterworld," which he starred in and produced. Balancing these two events at the same time wasn't easy. Reportedly, director Kevin Reynolds abandoned the project due to the endless fights with Costner and the studio. According to the film's writer, Peter Rader, Costner and Silva's divorce was one of the reasons for this fallout between the filmmakers. "Costner was having to carry the movie, while his marriage was falling apart," Rader told Yahoo! Entertainment.

After Silva, Costner had a son with Bridget Rooney and married Christine Baumgartner in 2004, with whom he had three more kids (he has seven kids in total). However, the fear of getting divorced almost kept him from marrying her, he told Extra in 2020, recalling how much his divorce with Silva had affected him (via Us Weekly). The pair did end up filing for divorce in 2023.

