Who Was Morena Baccarin's Ex-Husband And Why Did They Split?

"Deadpool And Wolverine" star Morena Baccarin is no stranger to the public eye. The actor made her feature film debut in 2001's "Perfume," and she went on to score roles on TV shows like "Firefly" and "How I Met Your Mother." As her career continued to gain steam, she managed to more or less keep her personal life out of the spotlight for years. Alas, that all changed when her first marriage fell apart.

For years, Baccarin's relationship with filmmaker Austin Chick seemed to be unbreakable. However, Hollywood is the land of make-believe, where nothing is as it seems. When they two did split, things took a major turn, and the otherwise private actor's behind-the-scenes drama was laid out for all the world to see. "I understand people are curious, but it doesn't matter," she once told People. "My personal life is my personal life. All I think about is my son, my family and my future family."

Celebrity breakups are rarely without drama, and Baccarin's split from her ex-husband had enough juicy details to fuel an entire season of "Days Of Our Lives." From infidelity accusations to timeline disputes to a lengthy custody battle to money drama, the whole thing was quite the ordeal. And yes, as Baccarin and Chick's relationship unraveled, it made a lot of headlines along the way.

