Throwback Pics Reveal Elon Wasn't The First Musk Family Member To Reach Trump's Inner Circle
Donald Trump and Elon Musk's bromance is no doubt the most intimate relationship in the White House — considering Melania Trump seemingly wants nothing to do with her husband. The tech billionaire has made it his mission to become the closest ally in Trump's inner circle, but it looks like that trait was inherited; Elon's mother was first a friend of the family.
At a 2009 event for stylists Jesse Garza and Joe Lupo's book "Life in Color," Musk matriarch Maye Musk was photographed interacting with Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump. The two looked chummy as they greeted each other with beaming grins and a firm handshake. Between them was Lupo, seemingly there to introduce the women. Maye, an active model, had been photographed by Lupo and Garza for another book, titled "Work It!," while Ivanka helped host the New York City event for the two stylists with fashion designer Gilles Mendel.
Fast forward over a decade and the two women are still in touch. Maye posted a photo on X (formerly known as Twitter) of herself, Ivanka, and Rupert Murdoch's ex-wife, Wendi Murdoch, at a lunch in Miami in February 2025. "Fun lunch with two smart women," Maye captioned the post, before mentioning the others by name. The first daughter reposted the photos, writing: "It was wonderful being together."
Ivanka praised Maye for her 'wisdom'
A week after having lunch with Maye Musk, Ivanka Trump shared her review of the Sports Illustrated model's new book on her social media. Maye's memoir, "A Woman Makes a Plan," outlines her experience being a model, raising her children, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle — with tips on how to do so. Ivanka posted a photo of her copy to her Instagram Story, writing: "Thank you for sharing your wisdom @mayemusk — it truly resonated with me! xx" (via Daily Mail). Ivanka's compliments for Maye's book show that they seem to be like-minded when it comes to fitness and health, although it's unlikely they could topple Donald Trump and Elon Musk's intense friendship.
Ivanka occasionally shares her active lifestyle on social media. In early 2025, the president's daughter revealed her New Year's resolution that helps her maintain her killer legs when she shared a gym snapshot on Instagram. "Sticking to New Year's resolutions isn't easy — only 23% of people make it past the first week. [I've fallen into that category many, many times!] But every day is a new opportunity to show up and stay committed," she wrote in the caption.
Other than modeling, what we know about Maye is that she is a registered dietician, who often shares advice on how to eat healthy. In 2017, the Tesla CEO's mother told Harper's Bazaar about her daily meals. "At 69, I really have to watch my weight, but at any age, we need to be careful that way because you need to stay in good health," she said while walking through an outdoor market full of fresh produce.