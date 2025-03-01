Throwback Pics Reveal Elon Wasn't The First Musk Family Member To Reach Trump's Inner Circle

Donald Trump and Elon Musk's bromance is no doubt the most intimate relationship in the White House — considering Melania Trump seemingly wants nothing to do with her husband. The tech billionaire has made it his mission to become the closest ally in Trump's inner circle, but it looks like that trait was inherited; Elon's mother was first a friend of the family.

At a 2009 event for stylists Jesse Garza and Joe Lupo's book "Life in Color," Musk matriarch Maye Musk was photographed interacting with Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump. The two looked chummy as they greeted each other with beaming grins and a firm handshake. Between them was Lupo, seemingly there to introduce the women. Maye, an active model, had been photographed by Lupo and Garza for another book, titled "Work It!," while Ivanka helped host the New York City event for the two stylists with fashion designer Gilles Mendel.

Fast forward over a decade and the two women are still in touch. Maye posted a photo on X (formerly known as Twitter) of herself, Ivanka, and Rupert Murdoch's ex-wife, Wendi Murdoch, at a lunch in Miami in February 2025. "Fun lunch with two smart women," Maye captioned the post, before mentioning the others by name. The first daughter reposted the photos, writing: "It was wonderful being together."

