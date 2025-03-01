How Dave Grohl's Scandalous Past Affected His Relationship With Daughter Violet
Rock musician Dave Grohl rose to fame as the drummer of Nirvana in the early 1990s, and in 1994, he formed the band Foo Fighters, which he led to 15 Grammy awards. But while Grohl's success kept him in the public eye throughout his career, he landed in the headlines for all the wrong reasons in September of 2024. Grohl admitted to being the father of a child born outside of his 21-year marriage to former TV producer Jordyn Blum. "I love my wife and my children," Grohl said on Instagram at the time, "and I am doing everything I can to earn their trust and earn their forgiveness."
Grohl's confession had a major effect on his oldest daughter Violet, who deactivated her social media after Dave's admission made news. As a young musician following in her father's footsteps, Violet had performed with her dad on several occasions, cementing their close connection in the public eye. Her decision to stay off the internet suggested she didn't want anything to do with the controversy. The List spoke exclusively with Neuropsychologist Dr. Aldrich Chan, who gave his thoughts on the situation. "Infidelity, when discovered, often leads to attachment insecurity, as it disrupts the child's perception of the parent's reliability and moral integrity."
Violet returned to social media just one month later, posting a series of photos on her Instagram. While her return indicated she was ready to engage with the public once again, she remained silent on her father's scandal.
Violet Grohl performed with her father months after his extramarital scandal
The bond between Violet Grohl and her father, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, was put to the test by the news of Dave's new baby born outside of his marriage. Though it was undoubtedly a tense and stressful time for her behind the scenes, there are signs that the family is moving forward. People reported in December of 2024 that despite the scandal, Dave would be spending Christmas with his wife and kids. In the wake of the heartbreak, Violet Grohl has also perhaps begun to make peace with the situation, as she's publicly appeared on stage with her famous father once again.
Violet performed with her dad at "FireAid," a benefit concert for Los Angeles wildfire victims. The concert, which included a rare Nirvana reunion performance for Grohl, saw Violet take the stage to sing lead vocals on "In Utero." As Dave played drums behind his daughter, it was clear that some sort of reconciliation had possibly taken place.
Speaking exclusively to The List, Dr. Aldrich Chan points out that spending time with a child to make amends for past harm makes all the difference. "Rebuilding trust after infidelity requires intentional emotional repair. The unfaithful parent must engage in emotionally corrective experiences, acknowledging the impact of their actions while fostering attunement and secure attachment."