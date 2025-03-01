Is Glen Powell Headed For Romance With This English Actress? Inside The Rumors
When you're a famous and beautiful movie star, your love life is always a matter of international interest. It is therefore always hard to escape romance rumors — especially when you've been spotted hanging out with an equally gorgeous and celebrated movie star. After leaving a 2025 BAFTAs party early, Glen Powell and Lily James have sparked speculation regarding the nature of their friendship as the pair appeared pretty friendly and flirty all around.
In photos published by Page Six, the pair were spotted leaving the Charles Finch and Chanel BAFTA Party in London, where they got into the same car together. According to the outlet, Powell came to the party solo — while rocking a stylish black suit — while James arrived with a friend. When it came time to leave, Powell walked out alone without his suit jacket. James came out shortly thereafter, wearing his jacket to keep her warm in her Chanel two-piece ensemble.
Despite leaving the party venue by themselves — possibly to avoid the bulk of photographers — both stars got into the back of the same SUV. After settling in, the stunningly handsome Powell and the strikingly gorgeous James broke out into a fit of giggling laughter that, at least on the surface, looked downright adorable. There's no denying that the couple have chemistry. They've even played a couple on screen in the 2018 historical drama "The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society." But does their flirty chemistry mean they are actually dating? Only time will tell.
Glen Powell and Lily James' single status means this romance could be perfectly timed
Glen Powell has been romantically linked to several stars in the past, including his engaged "Anyone But You" co-star Sydney Sweeney while they were promoting their raunchy rom-com. Powell later admitted that he and Sweeney — who has been engaged to Jonathan Davino since 2022 – played up the affair rumors to help publicity for their R-rated comedy. The rumors began to swirl, however, just weeks after Powell called it quits from model Gigi Paris after three years of dating.
Lily James, meanwhile, has a lengthy dating history but has reportedly been single for some time, after a years-long on-and-off romance with Queens of the Stone Age musician Michael Shuman. She was also briefly linked to Brian Chesky, the billionaire co-founder and CEO of Airbnb. Her longest public relationship was with former "Doctor Who" star Matt Smith, whom she dated for five years before calling it quits for good in 2020.
While the timing seems like it would be perfect, one flirty, laugh-filled ride in an SUV after a black tie show business party doesn't mean anything concrete. Although Powell has expressed a deep interest in finding love and cultivating a relationship if the right person came along. "I'm not chasing love," Powell said in an interview on "CBS Mornings" in June 2024. "If love comes and hits me in the face and knocks me over, I welcome it with open arms because that's something I really want ... And at the same time, I realize it's going to take a very specific type of person to navigate this [lifestyle]. It's a lot."