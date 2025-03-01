Is Glen Powell Headed For Romance With This English Actress? Inside The Rumors

When you're a famous and beautiful movie star, your love life is always a matter of international interest. It is therefore always hard to escape romance rumors — especially when you've been spotted hanging out with an equally gorgeous and celebrated movie star. After leaving a 2025 BAFTAs party early, Glen Powell and Lily James have sparked speculation regarding the nature of their friendship as the pair appeared pretty friendly and flirty all around.

In photos published by Page Six, the pair were spotted leaving the Charles Finch and Chanel BAFTA Party in London, where they got into the same car together. According to the outlet, Powell came to the party solo — while rocking a stylish black suit — while James arrived with a friend. When it came time to leave, Powell walked out alone without his suit jacket. James came out shortly thereafter, wearing his jacket to keep her warm in her Chanel two-piece ensemble.

Despite leaving the party venue by themselves — possibly to avoid the bulk of photographers — both stars got into the back of the same SUV. After settling in, the stunningly handsome Powell and the strikingly gorgeous James broke out into a fit of giggling laughter that, at least on the surface, looked downright adorable. There's no denying that the couple have chemistry. They've even played a couple on screen in the 2018 historical drama "The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society." But does their flirty chemistry mean they are actually dating? Only time will tell.

