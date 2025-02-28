Lauren Sanchez Hair Fails We Just Can't Ignore

Lauren Sanchez has had a few remarkable transformations in life: One has been climbing the relationship ladder, ultimately hitting a rung with billionaire fiancé Jeff Bezos. Another has been her career, which segued from TV presenter to aviation company founder. And then there are her physical transformations, which have been well documented as she ages.

But one of her signature elements that hasn't shifted much over the years is her long dark brown hair. Aside from a brief blip sampling a shade that had a bit of auburn in it and adding a few blonde highlights at the end of 2024, Sanchez has stuck to her near-black tresses. In recent years she hasn't varied the style too much, other than sampling different lengths, from a shoulder-grazing chop to longer, extension-studded styles, and adding bangs on occasion. Mixed into this hair consistency, however, have been a few hair fails we simply can't ignore.