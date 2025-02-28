Lauren Sanchez Hair Fails We Just Can't Ignore
Lauren Sanchez has had a few remarkable transformations in life: One has been climbing the relationship ladder, ultimately hitting a rung with billionaire fiancé Jeff Bezos. Another has been her career, which segued from TV presenter to aviation company founder. And then there are her physical transformations, which have been well documented as she ages.
But one of her signature elements that hasn't shifted much over the years is her long dark brown hair. Aside from a brief blip sampling a shade that had a bit of auburn in it and adding a few blonde highlights at the end of 2024, Sanchez has stuck to her near-black tresses. In recent years she hasn't varied the style too much, other than sampling different lengths, from a shoulder-grazing chop to longer, extension-studded styles, and adding bangs on occasion. Mixed into this hair consistency, however, have been a few hair fails we simply can't ignore.
Weird Wimbledon curls and layers
Whether their relationship began as an affair or not, we do know that Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos were officially an item by the beginning of 2019. And in July of that year, the new couple was flaunting their affection in the tony stands of Wimbledon as they took in the final from the royal box. (Prince William and Kate Middleton were also seated at center court that day, as was actor Benedict Cumberbatch.)
Unfortunately, Lauren Sanchez didn't ace her hair for the occasion. Wearing navy blue and white, which coordinated with beau Bezos, Sanchez wore her hair down. The confusion of layers probably had something to do with her ample hair extensions. But there was also the curled layered bit that hit at ear level, which made her hair look bushier than it should've. It looked as if Sanchez had intended the hair to be blown out with a large round brush, but instead, some of the strands fell flat and lost their wave, leaving some sections straight and others wavy. Altogether, it was a muddled mess.
Lauren Sanchez's cockpit frizz
Lauren Sanchez has called flying her passion. Her parents ran an aviation school in her hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and in 2010, at the age of 40, she got her pilot's license, followed by her helicopter license in 2016, the same year she founded Black Ops Aviation, which does aerial filming.
She frequently posts pics on her Instagram of her flying, including this one, which showed her hair in a new light that we're not used to seeing –- undone. Unfortunately, it also revealed the damage done to Sanchez's tresses, earning this selfie a hair fail. It's not unexpected. Sanchez frequently has her hair styled for events, and all the heat, extensions, and tension takes its toll on her locks. It is, however, refreshing to see Sanchez's hair in a more natural state and we'd love to see more of it.
Sanchez's patchy hair fail
In September 2024, Lauren Sanchez attended the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner in N.Y.C., which also brought out Kim Kardashian, Salma Hayek, Naomi Watts, and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas. For the event, Sanchez wore a gorgeous fitted Oscar de la Renta gown and her hair in an updo, created by hairstylist Olivia Halpin, whom Sanchez often works with.
While Halpin consistently delivers hairstyles for Sanchez that include sleek 'dos worn down, as well as elegant updos, we couldn't help but cringe at the unattractive way that Sanchez's hair looked for this event. The hair was swooped back into a somewhat messy updo, to display impressive earrings. But where the offense occurred was looking at Sanchez in profile. Wispy pieces and a long, face-framing bang were pulled out to help shape the face. But the chunk near the ear looked strange because it had so much skin around it. Sanchez's followers didn't mind, praising the look for the night, with Kris Jenner commenting, "Wow, so STUNNING!!!!!"