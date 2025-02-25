Pierce Brosnan's Son Paris Lives A Lavish Life
Acclaimed actor Pierce Brosnan has made a name for himself in the world of film. The Irish-American actor may have played a possible father in "Mamma Mia!" but he is an actual father in real life as well.
There are certainly tragic details about Pierce's family, but his youngest son, Paris Brosnan, seems to be thriving with his parents' support. Paris was born in 2001 to Pierce and his wife Keely Shaye Smith, a journalist and former television correspondent.
Paris grew up admiring his father's pursuits. The family took lavish trips together, and Paris was often surrounded by celebrities because of his famous parents' professions. In adulthood, not much has changed in terms of traveling and mingling with celebrities, though many of his endeavors he now does on his own. Some may dismiss him as yet another "nepo baby," but Paris now leads a creative and extravagant life as a model and visual artist independent from his parents.
He walked the runway during fashion week
Pierce Brosnan's son Paris looks just like the legend himself. The esteemed actor is known for his role as the suave James Bond, dressed to the nines in an elegant tuxedo, and the Bond star seems to have passed his sense of style and confidence on to his son. Like father, like son.
Paris is a talented model who had the opportunity to walk the runway for a number of designers during multiple Fashion Weeks around the world. For instance, when Paris was only 16 years old, he took part in Milan Fashion Week back in 2018. He also walked the runway of a Dolce & Gabbana show in the fashion-forward city. His proud dad was in attendance at the event, and he continues to support his son's modeling career.
Pierce was also in attendance at a charity event in 2019 when Paris walked the runway during London Fashion Week. Before hitting the catwalk, Paris posed next to his famous father in similar black suits. Paris later hit the runway in a suede tan suit as part of Naomi Campbell's Fashion for Relief show at the British Museum. The model has also walked for luxury brands Balmain and Moschino as part of their spring/summer 2020 menswear shows.
Paris is a visual artist
When he is not modeling designer clothes in front of a camera, Paris Brosnan can be found behind a canvas with a can of paint in hand. Pierce Brosnan's son is just as talented at modeling as he is with painting. In an interview with Rollacoaster, Paris discussed his father's influence on his art. "My father is an artist and is always painting, working on his craft as an actor, filmmaker, and producer," Paris said. "His artwork has always inspired me to create my own."
The "Mamma Mia!" star's son went on to say how his upbringing encouraged his love of art. "Having grown up in an artistic household and on film sets, I've always been drawn to film and art because of its ability to reach and inspire people (in a visual medium)," Paris told the outlet.
In an interview with Paper Magazine, the artist described his work as "bold and vibrant, oftentimes energetic and sometimes overpowering." The paintings feature overlapping drawings and words, and he has many sources of inspiration. Paris was privileged enough to be exposed to world famous art since he was a child. "Growing up, we would take family trips to various art museums in Europe and in the States," the painter shared. "I fondly remember going to the Musée d'Orsay in Paris and seeing Picasso's and Gauguin's works, and being so inspired — that as soon as I got home, I'd paint."
He has expensive taste in fashion
Like most celebrities and their children, Paris Brosnan has a stylish — and expensive — wardrobe full of clothing from famous designers near and far. Whether he is dressing up or dressing down, Paris' outfits boast a high price tag.
While posing for GQ Korea in 2022, the model donned a plaid Gucci suit and a pair of sunglasses. Similar twill pants from the luxury brand cost $1,550. The sunglasses belonged to Chrome Heart, a LA-based brand that Paris regularly wears and promotes on his Instagram. He also previously shared a photo via Instagram in which he posed next to his famous father, Pierce Brosnan. They both sported sweatsuits from the same LA brand, and just the sweatpants alone cost $1,972, an amount many people pay every month in rent.
What's more, Paris is frequently gifted items from luxury fashion brands, such as BVLGARI. He shared a snapshot of a designer bracelet on Instagram from the Italian jewelry company — similar bracelets retail for almost $7,000. For one photoshoot, the model and painter sported a T-shirt from the brand BERLUTI. Despite it being a simple shirt with the brand's logo on it, the garment goes for around $700. He paired a different casual shirt with DSQUARED2 shoes that are approximately $460, an expensive outfit by most standards.
Paris travels internationally
Paris Brosnan regularly set jets across the globe to destinations like Sri Lanka, Ireland, France, and Indonesia, among other places. His international lifestyle takes him to some of the most expensive cities in the world for his modeling, as well as for leisure.
In 2022, Brosnan went to the Maldives for a shoot for Nylon Magazine France and to work with the nonprofit organization Global Green. When he was not busy modeling, he admired the gorgeous views and learned about efforts to support the ecosystem there. He later traveled to his namesake city of Paris, France in May of 2023. He shared a series of snapshots to Instagram from his luxurious trip, posing on a rooftop in front of the city skyline with the Eiffel Tower in the background. Brosnan relaxed outdoors near a fountain and took in some art before jetting off to visit Tuscany, Italy.
In the summer of 2024, Brosnan traveled to Europe again, this time to Switzerland for The Montreux Jazz Festival. The festival takes place on the gorgeous shoreline of Lake Geneva's million dollar views. Brosnan also gets invited to many art and industry events. In December 2023, for instance, Brosnan traveled to New York City to celebrate the Swiss luxury watch brand Audemars Piguet.
He owns a BMW E30
From clothing to cars, Paris Brosnan stays true to his own taste. Like his famous father, Pierce Brosnan, Paris has an affinity for cars that can come with a high price tag. Paris owns a silver BMW E30 1991 model that he often proudly shows off on his Instagram page.
The classic car is part of the BMW 3 Series that were constructed between 1982 and 1994, selling for an average of $25,866 depending on the car's condition. In 2023, Paris shared on Instagram that he gifted himself another classic BMW model. "A milestone gift to myself," Paris captioned the images of his newly acquired black 1991 Diamond Schwartz E30 M3. The car was the first model made out of 271. The M3 retails for around $65,700 because of its limited production run, and it has sold for over $200,000 in the past.
Paris' dad also owns a BMW. In an interview with the Sunday Times, Pierce discussed how his youngest son encouraged him to get tinted or blacked-out windows on his own luxury car, a BMW 750i. "My son Paris said, 'You've gotta get it blacked out, Dad!' So now I drive around in this gangster-looking car — meanwhile, my son can't see a darned thing driving at night."
Paris was part of Art Basal
Countless celebrities travel to Miami to attend the world renowned art festival Art Basel every year. As an artist himself, Paris Brosnan attended the weekend-long event and even displayed some of his own work there.
His paintings were exhibited at Surface Gallery during the week in 2021. He wrote an article detailing his experiences at Art Basel for Interview Magazine. "My first visit to the country's preeminent contemporary art fair was a thrilling experience," the young artist wrote. "Miami's exhilarating arts celebration has inspired me to continue making art — and sparked collaborations with some of the like-minded creatives I met along the way."
Brosnan continued to return to the annual art event and hone his artistic approach. In 2024, he did a live painting as part of Art Basel, incorporating his love for both art and cars during his demonstration. The model used the hood of his BMW E30 as his canvas at Aqua Art Miami. During the week of Art Basel, he launched another exhibit called "Familiar Friends." The paintings in the collection were also shown at Aqua Art Miami.
Pierce Brosnan's son has also dipped his toes in acting
While Paris Brosnan's interests lie mainly in creating visual art and modeling, he has done some acting before as well. Pierce Brosnan's son has one film under his belt so far: "The Unholy Trinity," an old Western crime film set in the 1870s that also starred his talented father."The Unholy Trinity" also features well known actors Samuel L. Jackson and David Arquette, whom Paris worked with on set in Montana. Paris got the opportunity to not only witness his dad at work but to collaborate with him as a fellow actor.
While promoting the film, Pierce explained how he wanted to pass on his work ethic to his children. "I tell my sons: 'Work gets work.' I've been a working actor all my life and I've managed to create a body of work that, I think, is entertaining and substantial," the actor told Variety. Paris is clearly inspired by his dad's painting and acting skills, so much so that he took them up himself.
Paris directed a film
As a model and visual artist, Paris Brosnan is comfortable both in front of and behind the camera. Pierce Brosnan's son explained that he has been a filmmaker since he was young. "I've been making films since I was in grade school. I would film my friends skating and surfing. I also made short action and horror films," he said in an interview with Rollacoaster.
When he was just 18 years old, Paris also produced and directed a short film in Sri Lanka in an attempt to help combat childhood hunger. "Traveling to Sri Lanka was an amazing opportunity for a young filmmaker," he told People in 2019, sharing his experience documenting the U.N. World Food Project (WFP). Paris visited schools and farms in the country, filming the impact of WFP's efforts to feed undernourished children and support local farmers.
Paris sought to use his own privilege as the child of a wealthy celebrity. "I feel inspired to develop more socially relevant projects utilizing the resources I have and to create a platform that gives back to our global community," he said.
He signed to Wilhelmina Models
Pierce Brosnan's sons seem to have modeling skills in their genes. In fact, Paris Brosnan has quite literally followed in his older brother Dylan Brosnan's footsteps as a model.Paris signed with Next Models, a famous modeling agency, when he was just a teenager. He's previously discussed his love of modeling and the perks that come with it in an interview with Rollacoaster: "I enjoy modeling. I meet a lot of great people, travel to interesting places, and I get to wear some of the most beautiful designer clothes and jewellery."
Paris continued his modeling career into adulthood and signed to a new prestigious modeling agency: Wilhelmina Models. Notable celebrities like Leona Lewis have signed with the elite modeling agency, along with Kendall Jenner and Katherine Heigl. Paris is also represented by Storm Management, a London-based model and talent agency.
One of the many perks of modeling is the opportunity to sport designer clothing, and Paris credits his family for passing down a passion for self-expression. "My relationship with fashion is intimate — It's been present my entire life." "I grew up in a stylish family. I'm grateful [to have] been introduced to many creatives and friends through fashion work," Paris told V Magazine in 2021.
He attended GQ's Man of the Year party
As the son of an A list-celebrity — and a successful artist and model in his own right — Paris Brosnan receives invites to many exclusive parties from designer labels and fashion publications. One such event Paris attended was the 27th annual GQ Magazine's Man of the Year celebration. In November 2022, Paris posed with his dad Pierce Brosnan and his brother Dylan Brosnan at the annual gathering in Hollywood, where he rubbed shoulders with various celebrities throughout the event. Also in attendance were cover stars Zoë Kravitz and Brendan Fraser, as well as other big names in Hollywood like Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Diplo, and Phoebe Bridgers. Many A-list actors were also present at the event, including Megan Fox and Natasha Lyonne.
Paris' outfits for the yearly event are just as impressive as the guest list. For instance, in 2022, he donned a head-to-toe black outfit designed by streetwear brand Chrome Hearts, which comprised a black leather jacket and matching leather pants. Despite the monochrome attire, Paris' modeling genes shone through, posing like a natural among his family and friends. In 2024, he wore a tan suede suit — a garment most would find challenging to style, and yet Paris pulled it off with ease.
He was a Golden Globes Ambassador
Along with his brother Dylan Brosnan, Paris Brosnan was an ambassador for the Golden Globes ceremony in 2020. The role was previously Miss Golden Globes but was renamed in 2018 to be more inclusive before the program was eventually discontinued. Other celebrity children to be named as ambassadors for the awards ceremony were Dwanye Johnson's daughter Simone Johnson in 2018 and Jamie Foxx's daughter Corinne Foxx in 2016.
After he was chosen in 2019, Paris posted about the honor on his Instagram page: "Honored to represent the Hollywood Foreign Press in my role as a Golden Globes ambassador alongside my brother." As ambassadors, the duo represented the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and the environmentally conscious brand Feed.
Dylan and Paris wore matching Armani suits for the swanky night.They posed with their parents on the red carpet before the ceremony started and looked like clones of their father's James Bond character. The Brosnan brothers assisted in the awards ceremony in style, mingling with celebrities as they helped hand out awards and escort the winners on and off the stage.
Paris was on the cover of multiple magazines
As a model, painter, and a celebrity's son, it is only fitting that Paris Brosnan has been featured on the front page of international style magazines like GQ Korea. And in 2017, Pierce Brosnan's son proved he was ready for his close up when he made the front cover of Vanity Teen, wearing an expensive jacket for the fall/winter issue.
Only a year later, Paris was spotted on the front cover of another magazine: Numero Homme Berlin. He posed like an experienced professional for the eighth issue of the men's fashion and lifestyle magazine. In 2019, the model posed for the cover of Rollacoaster Magazine's spring/summer issue, wearing a pricey Omega watch and a Guess sweater.
In 2022, Paris posed with his brother Dylan once again for an issue of GQ Korea, Paris' second cover for the outlet. The lookalike brothers shared the spotlight, modeling a number of different outfits for the issue.
He was the face of a streetwear brand
With so much modeling and fashion experience under his belt, it is no wonder Pierce Brosnan's son was chosen to be the face of a campaign. The streetwear brand Pas Une Marque chose Paris Brosnan to be the face of their fall 2024 campaign. The collection was cleverly titled "Seams of Dissent."
The collection was a collaboration between designer Sean Coutts and well-known sculptor Johnson Tsang, and reflects the "rebellious spirit of '90s Hollywood" (via WWD). Paris modeled a number of creative pieces from the French brand that possess a whimsical edge, such as a sweater embellished with old keys. He posed at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles for the campaign.
"Paris was the perfect embodiment of this collection," Coutts told WWD. "His persona carries a certain quiet rebellion — he's someone who's both part of a legacy and distinctly his own person. That's exactly the kind of energy we wanted for this campaign, which is all about staying true to yourself while questioning the norms around you."
Paris joined Pierce Brosnan for an ad campaign
Seeing as Pierce Brosnan and his son Paris Brosnan are similar in so many ways, from their love of fashion to their talent for painting, the father son duo decided to team up for an advertising campaign.
The Italian luxury brand Paul & Shark tapped Paris and his famous dad for their campaign, titled "A Father and Son Tale FW23," which made sense given that Pierce was already an ambassador for the high-quality brand. According to the company's website, the campaign was "a story of a journey between father and son, to discover the Italian beauties ... A tale that is an ode to the bond shared between generations, by immortalizing the spontaneity of small gestures: walking through narrow streets together, playing cards, enjoying the beauty of outdoor life and a close embrace."
This was all done, of course, while wearing the finest Italian leather goods, cashmere, wool knitwear, and other clothing that make up the brand's fall/winter 2023 collection. The father and son's strong bond shines through in the photos of them playing cards and laughing in front of the rolling hills of the Italian countryside wearing sweaters that retail for $550 and up.