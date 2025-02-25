Pierce Brosnan's Son Paris Lives A Lavish Life

Acclaimed actor Pierce Brosnan has made a name for himself in the world of film. The Irish-American actor may have played a possible father in "Mamma Mia!" but he is an actual father in real life as well.

There are certainly tragic details about Pierce's family, but his youngest son, Paris Brosnan, seems to be thriving with his parents' support. Paris was born in 2001 to Pierce and his wife Keely Shaye Smith, a journalist and former television correspondent.

Paris grew up admiring his father's pursuits. The family took lavish trips together, and Paris was often surrounded by celebrities because of his famous parents' professions. In adulthood, not much has changed in terms of traveling and mingling with celebrities, though many of his endeavors he now does on his own. Some may dismiss him as yet another "nepo baby," but Paris now leads a creative and extravagant life as a model and visual artist independent from his parents.

