What We Know About Jeff Bezos' Four Children

When Jeff Bezos and his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott announced their divorce in January 2019, it left the world shocked. But everyone was probably much curious as to just how much money MacKenzie Scott would get from the divorce. At the time, the money was enough to make her the fourth richest woman in the United States. Although they have gone their separate ways, Bezos and Scott will always be parents to their four children.

Advertisement

If there's a poster child for massive generational wealth, Preston Bezos might just be the face of it. Despite Bezos and Scott having four children, Preston is the only one who has become a public figure of some sort. Whether it's vacationing with his dad and fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, on Bezos' yacht in Greece or dining at Nobu for Father's Day, Preston is the only one of his four children often spotted in paparazzi shots alongside his dad.

His other three children remain private — so private that, despite their dad being one of the most famous people in the world, their names have not even been revealed. However, rumors once surfaced on Reddit that one of his other sons' names is George and that he attends Yale University. It's all hearsay and nothing has been confirmed, but it's obvious the public is very curious about the identities and lives of the children of one of the richest men in the world. Here's what we know about them.

Advertisement