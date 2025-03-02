What We Know About Jeff Bezos' Four Children
When Jeff Bezos and his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott announced their divorce in January 2019, it left the world shocked. But everyone was probably much curious as to just how much money MacKenzie Scott would get from the divorce. At the time, the money was enough to make her the fourth richest woman in the United States. Although they have gone their separate ways, Bezos and Scott will always be parents to their four children.
If there's a poster child for massive generational wealth, Preston Bezos might just be the face of it. Despite Bezos and Scott having four children, Preston is the only one who has become a public figure of some sort. Whether it's vacationing with his dad and fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, on Bezos' yacht in Greece or dining at Nobu for Father's Day, Preston is the only one of his four children often spotted in paparazzi shots alongside his dad.
His other three children remain private — so private that, despite their dad being one of the most famous people in the world, their names have not even been revealed. However, rumors once surfaced on Reddit that one of his other sons' names is George and that he attends Yale University. It's all hearsay and nothing has been confirmed, but it's obvious the public is very curious about the identities and lives of the children of one of the richest men in the world. Here's what we know about them.
There have been some revelations about Jeff Bezos' three other children
As one of the world's richest people, living out of the public eye doesn't really seem like an option. However, while married to MacKenzie Scott, Jeff Bezos seemed to try and remain as private as possible. Now, he seems to be enjoying a more public life after meeting Lauren Sánchez. Bezos is often seen hand in hand with Sánchez, who has been seen in some seriously inappropriate outfits, at celebrity-filled parties and even goes on vacation with the likes. And, as much as he's enjoying life on display, as a father, he still prefers to keep his children's lives private.
There have been very few things confirmed about Bezos' children, and those few things are particularly about Preston. However, another fact is that his daughter was adopted from China, but even the year of her adoption remains a mystery. Public family outings are even more rare as the last known photo of the whole family together was at the premiere of Paramount Pictures "Star Trek Beyond" in 2016.
After the 2019 divorce announcement, Bezos was spotted taking his daughter and one of his sons to lunch in Manhattan. The kids were in matching Patagonia jackets, walking side-by-side with their father. It's said that they even grabbed some ice cream after lunch. Sounds like any other typical family, right? Well, not exactly. This family outing had Dad's security detail close behind at all times.
Jeff Bezos is looking at a Brady Bunch future
Soon after Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott's divorce announcement, it was confirmed that Bezos had a new leading lady in his life, Lauren Sánchez. In May 2023, it was reported that he was engaged to Sánchez who brings three children from two previous marriages as well.
So once they tie the knot, Bezos and his fiancée will be the proud parents to seven children. Sánchez has a son Nikko with first husband Tony Gonzalez and then has a son and daughter named, Evan and Ella, with second husband Patrick Whitesell. Unlike Bezos and Scott who keep most aspects of their life private, Sánchez often dedicates Instagram posts to her children for birthdays and other special occasions. However, similar to the Bezos children, Sánchez's younger son and only daughter have little to no online presence. Nikko, the oldest son, is the only one you'll see in paparazzi shots on outings with his mother and Bezos. Of all the children, Nikko is also the only child with a public Instagram account.
In an interview with WSJ Magazine, Bezos' fiancée described their blended family as being similar to that of the "Brady Bunch." Despite all of the public events they attend as a couple when they're with their kids, Sánchez explained they try to live low-key. She also gave an inside look into their life with so many kids and said dinner with the kids is "always fun because you never know where the conversation is going to go with so many kids."